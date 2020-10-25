After the Aggies hosted the Florida Gators on Oct. 10, Texas A&M became one of three schools fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for not following COVID-19 protocol.
According to a tweet by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork confirmed that A&M was fined. The other schools to receive this fine were the University of Mississippi and University of Tennessee.
News: The SEC fined at least three teams for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @SINow: Ole Miss, A&M & Tennessee.AD Ross Bjork confirmed to SI A&M’s fine.Greg Sankey had sent memos to schools warning of a $100K reduction in conference revenue for non-compliance— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2020
According to an ESPN article, schools may face a $100,000 dollar fine for first offense, $200,000 for a second offense and so on. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said he is taking the issue of wearing masks to prevent the COVID-19 transmission between teams seriously. Sankey said he was focusing on head coach compliance as their leadership role allows them to serve as an example for the team.
"First week was, 'After Week 1, there seems to be some misunderstanding, here's a memo of clarification. Make sure this is widely circulated and everyone understands their responsibility for wearing masks,'" Sankey said in the ESPN article. " The second week was less friendly, with the clarification that accountability can include fines, removal from the sidelines or suspensions. We will impose financial assessments to athletics departments, withholding from conference revenues."
According to a document released by the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force, the SEC is strict on the use of face coverings when it comes to the continued play of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The document states that all people who are in the competition area are required to wear a face covering unless they are the athletes or officials engaged in play.
“The proper use of a mask/neck gaiter as a mitigation strategy requires that the mask/neck gaiter must completely cover both the nose and mouth such that neither nostrils nor the tip of the nose is visible,” the document states.
The document outlines specific mask details for those engaged in the football games, including on the sidelines.
“All coaches, staff and non-competing student-athletes are required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter on the sideline. Physical distancing should be employed to the extent possible,” the document states. “At this time, face shields are not a suitable replacement for a face mask/neck gaiters for non-competing student-athletes, coaches and other staff on the sidelines.”
