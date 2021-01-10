Due to the weather’s effect on road conditions, Texas A&M university locations in Brazos County will experience a two-hour delay for nonessential employees on Monday, Jan. 11.
According to a Texas A&M Today article, the snowstorm on Jan. 10 prompted the changes. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Jan. 10 for much of southeast Texas. Thus far, Brazos County is expected to receive up to three inches of snow, according to AccuWeather.
The delayed start will move campus operations to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Those with questions regarding their essential or nonessential status are encouraged to contact their superiors. University bus services will remain operational, with the first route beginning at 9 a.m.
Additionally, all outdoor COVID-19 testing locations will be closed on Monday, and the delay will apply to indoor testing sites.
“Individuals scheduled to take a test prior to 10 a.m. at indoor sites may proceed to their appointment at 10 a.m. Before going to test, consult the updated testing locations site.”
