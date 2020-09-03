Academic Building
Photo by Meredith Seaver

Following President Michael K. Young’s announcement of retirement set for May 2021, a national search is now underway for the next president of Texas A&M.

A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced in a Thursday news release that a new search advisory committee has been created to find Young’s successor. The committee will consist of 17 members from across the university system, including two members of the Board of Regents, Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Vice Chairman Tim Leach.

“The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp who will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents,” the press release said.

Though Young’s retirement is not effective until May 31, 2021, Sharp said the decision to begin looking for the next president is of “paramount importance” as the university works through challenges in response to the current global situation.

“We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Aggies unique in the world,” Sharp said.

In addition to Mendoza and Leach, the other voting members of the committee are as follows:

Susan Ballabina, deputy vice chancellor and chief operating officer for the vice chancellor of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Kristina Ballard, Staff Council president

Kathleen Gibson, chair of trustees for the Texas A&M Foundation

Greg Hartman, vice chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Health Science Center

Yava Jones-Hall, veterinary pathobiology associate professor and director of the Core Histology Laboratory

John Junkins, regents professor, Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair of aerospace engineering and director of the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study

Jack Lafield, board of trustees member for the 12th Man Foundation

Arvind Mahajan, associate dean of Mays Business School

Cathy Mann, chair of the Board of Directors for the Association of Former Students

Eric Mendoza, student body president

Roderic Pettigrew, chief executive officer of engineering health and executive dean for engineering medicine

Joe Ramirez, brigadier gen., (Ret.) Commandant, Corps of Cadets

John Stallone, vascular physiology and pharmacology professor and Faculty Senate speaker

Jorge Vanegas, dean of the College of Architecture

Karen Wooley, chemistry and chemical engineering, material science and engineering professor, W.T. Doherty-Welch Foundation chair, and director of the Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions

Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark will preside as committee staff person and be an ex-officio member, according to the press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.