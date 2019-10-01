Chancellor John Sharp has announced a ban on vaping across the entirety of the Texas A&M system.
According to a memorandum released Tuesday afternoon, this decision is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting over 800 cases of lung injury and 12 deaths in the U.S. in which e-cigarettes or vaping were a common factor.
“We, as a society, are facing a serious health risk that we are just beginning to understand,” Sharp said in the memo.
Sharp has directed the leaders of the A&M system's 11 universities and eight state agencies to implement the ban "as soon as is practical."
"I would like to see the ban in place today, but I understand the practicalities of running major institutions," Sharp said.
To avoid taking "unnecessary chances" with the health of students, faculty and staff, the mandatory ban will be extended to all parts of the A&M System, including every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory.
“The ban also should extend to every facility of our $950 million research enterprise and all System properties in the 250 Texas counties in which the Texas A&M System has a presence,” Sharp said.
The memo also said it would be “appropriate and responsible” to end the sale of e-cigarette products or vaping paraphernalia if there are any such points of sale within the A&M system.
This ban will be distinct from the A&M System's policy on smoking, which the memo said is banned across most, but not all, system property.
Sharp credited Texas A&M President Michael K. Young for inspiring him to institute the vaping ban, saying Young's actions "could be saving the lives of those within The Texas A&M System family."
This is a developing story and will be expanded as new information becomes available.
