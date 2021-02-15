After all in-person and virtual classes were canceled today due to power outages throughout Brazos County, Texas A&M has decided to continue the cancelation through Tuesday, according to a university announcement.
The announcement stated that classes would resume on Wednesday, completely virtual. Non-essential campus employees, likewise, will not be working in person for the rest of the work week.
Parts of Brazos County are expected to reach single digits tonight, according to KBTX. Freezing rain and ice are both possibilities through Thursday, likely to thaw starting Friday.
“A new winter storm warning is in effect for the entire Brazos Valley Tuesday night through sunrise Thursday,” the KBTX website reads. “Freezing drizzle/freezing rain will become possible again Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning as the next winter [storm] swings past Texas.”
According to the university announcement, there will be another update on weather and power conditions by Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.