All virtual and face-to-face classes are canceled Feb. 17-18.
Texas A&M sent a campus-wide email Feb. 16 announcing all classes will continue to be canceled Wednesday and Thursday due to ongoing severe weather and rolling power outages in the Bryan-College Station area. All face-to-face classes on Friday, Feb. 18 will be held virtually.
“Texas A&M University will review scheduling options for make-up work for classes,” the email reads.
The Memorial Student Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to offer warm shelter for community members, according to the email. However, no dining options will be open in the MSC.
The university also opened a warm shelter in Reed Arena on Feb. 16, which will remain open until 12 p.m. Thursday.
