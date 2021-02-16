Snowball Fight on Simpson Field

A huge student snowball fight took place on Simpson Drill Field on the afternoon of Feb. 15th.

 Photos by Aiden Shertzer

All virtual and face-to-face classes are canceled Feb. 17-18.

Texas A&M sent a campus-wide email Feb. 16 announcing all classes will continue to be canceled Wednesday and Thursday due to ongoing severe weather and rolling power outages in the Bryan-College Station area. All face-to-face classes on Friday, Feb. 18 will be held virtually.

“Texas A&M University will review scheduling options for make-up work for classes,” the email reads.

The Memorial Student Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to offer warm shelter for community members, according to the email. However, no dining options will be open in the MSC.

The university also opened a warm shelter in Reed Arena on Feb. 16, which will remain open until 12 p.m. Thursday.

