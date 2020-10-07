Executive Vice President and Provost Carol Fierke announced new plans for the December 2020 graduation ceremonies.
In the Oct. 7 email, Fierke said in-person ceremonies are being planned for over 4,200 soon-to-be graduates this fall semester.
Animal science senior Hannah Langford said she thinks in-person ceremonies are possible with the right precautions and hopes to have the traditional graduation experience.
“I really do hope that we get to walk across the stage and accept our diplomas, but everyone’s health and safety is so much more important than that,” Langford said. “I know A&M will make the best decision they can.”
According to the email, the event will be ticketed, allowing only six guests per graduate. Additionally, only 324 students will participate in each ceremony to allow for social distancing, causing changes to the number and dates of the ceremonies.
"In order to maximize the safety of our graduates and their families, we will hold 15 ceremonies over five days in Reed Arena: December 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19. Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day," the email reads.
The postponed May and August 2020 graduation ceremonies have been moved to Feb. 11-13, 17-19 and March 11-13 in 2021. These graduations will take place in Kyle Field, allowing for 940 graduates per ceremony and a 25 percent capacity in the stands, also with ticketed attendance.
While there is still planning to be done, Fierke said the administration is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 presence in College Station to make in-person ceremonies possible.
"Because preparation for in-person commencement at one of the largest universities in the nation requires significant advance planning, we are excited to be moving forward in assembling this very special day for our graduates," the email reads.
The graduation ceremony schedule for the College Station campus as well as other select system schools can be found at graduation.tamu.edu.
