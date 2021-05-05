New COVID-19 protocols for Texas A&M employees are being implemented, according to a May 5 announcement by the Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness due to wide vaccine availability.
These changes, beginning June 1, include returning to 100 percent occupancy and changes to research space occupancy. According to the announcement, changes to occupancy will be changed as necessary in the future, and employees are encouraged to continue physically distancing when possible.
"Departments are encouraged to continue transitioning employees back to their offices by June 1 through the implementation of a return-to-campus plan that includes the rotation of employees onsite," the announcement reads. "For assistance with return-to-campus plans, supervisors may consult with Employee Relations."
Changes will also be made regarding Alternate Work Location, or AWL, requests made available during COVID-19. All current arrangements will end on May 31. Those wishing for an AWL past this, must formally request it after June 1.
The announcement also states that face masks are encouraged, as well as getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Vaccination remains the most effective way to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine," the announcement reads. "Student Health Services has doses for students and employees, and you can schedule an appointment online."
