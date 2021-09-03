Texas A&M announced university COVID-19 vaccination intensives for staff and students in a university wide email on Sept. 3.
Fully vaccinated students and staff can submit proof of vaccination to enter to win large prizes by Oct. 14. The drawing for prizes will take place on Oct. 15, overseen by Ingram, Wallis & Co., P.C.
According to the email, five graduate or undergraduate students will receive $14,500 to use toward educational purposes including tuition and fees. Additionally, five faculty members have the chance to receive a variety of prizes.
“Meanwhile, five Texas A&M or A&M System employees will be able to choose from two football Flex Packs, a $500 gift card to Barnes & Noble, a campus parking permit, membership to the Student Recreation Center or season tickets for OPAS or the Brazos Valley Symphony,” the email reads.
A&M is still offering COVID-19 vaccines free of charge on campus for those wishing to get immunized before they are due for the drawing.
According to the email, the following requirements must be met in order to enter the random drawing:
"Individuals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — either one or two shots depending on the type of vaccine and manufacturer.
Individuals must submit their entry form directly to A&M's incentive program.
Individuals must be either enrolled or employed at A&M or one of the A&M System agencies, which are outlined in the program’s terms and conditions."
If you have lost your vaccination card, you can contact your vaccine provider and ask for a copy of it from the Texas Immunization Registry, which keeps vaccine records for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
