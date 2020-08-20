Members of the Texas A&M student body will now be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing.
A&M announced in an Aug. 20 email that beginning on Aug. 21, members of the student body will be notified via email that they have been randomly selected to receive a test for COVID-19. According to the press release, this will be a part of the new Random Testing Program (RTP), which will continue for the remainder of the fall semester.
“The Random Testing Program seeks to understand how SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes COVID-19] is affecting campus by actively looking for where the virus might be hiding and where it might be moving,” the email read. “It will also help to identify transmission hotspots and clusters of infections, using real-time analytic strategies and rapid campus communications that will help protect you and your fellow students.”
Students located in Bryan-College Station who are living both on and off-campus could be selected, according to the email. Tests will be free of charge and will occur near Beutel Health Center and the Student Recreation Center. Students are encouraged to schedule their test within 48 hours of receiving an email that they were selected for the RTP.
According to the email, more than 5,000 students will be selected for the RTP throughout the semester in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 on campus by allowing asymptomatic students to be aware of their infection status.
“Community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 continues globally, particularly in the U.S. and Texas. Texas A&M wishes to contain the spread as much as possible in order to continue to offer in-person classes,” the email read. “Texas A&M wishes to contain the spread as much as possible in order to continue to offer in-person classes.”
