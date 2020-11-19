In a campus-wide email sent Nov. 19, Texas A&M’s Office of the Provost announced the College of Liberal Arts’ fall commencement ceremony originally planned for Saturday, Dec. 19 has been moved to Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to scheduling conflicts.
The university has planned for 15 total in-person commencement ceremonies this fall in Reed Arena, which will all be live streamed via KAMU. Fall 2020 graduates also have the opportunity to postpone their participation to a February or March in-person ceremony to be held in Kyle Field, according to the email.
All in-person ceremonies will include COVID-19 precautions, such as required face coverings for entry into Reed Arena as well as throughout the duration of the ceremony, increased fresh air circulation and physically distant seating.
“To accommodate physical distancing in the arena, each degree candidate will be issued six tickets to share with families and friends,” the email read. “A ticket must be presented at the door for admission into the arena.”
The following changes were also announced in the Provost’s email:
“In lieu of a processional, degree candidates will report to the north entrance of Reed Arena, be given a seating assignment and proceed to the assigned seat on the arena floor for physically-distanced seating.
“The ceremony will feature a blend of in-person and video elements with a limited stage party prior to the roll call of graduates.
“Graduates will cross the stage when their name is called and then exit the arena to an area outside the building for a photograph.
“Family and friends of the graduate should exit after their student walks the stage in order to provide physical distancing for those leaving the arena.
“Graduates may rejoin their guests outside the arena after their photograph has been taken.
“Diplomas will be mailed to graduates to the address collected on the application for degree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.