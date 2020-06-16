This morning, Hoar Construction, a company employed by Texas A&M for construction on campus, confirmed that 55 out of 153 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an article by KBTX.
The article states that all workers on-site were temporarily suspended from work and tested for the virus. Only 6 of the 55 positive cases exhibited symptoms of the virus.
According to Randall Curtis, chief operating officer at Hoar, none of the employees have been in contact with students or faculty while working. Since then, employees have returned to work and are screened for signs of COVID-19 upon returning to work, said Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kelly Brown
“The construction site at Dunn Hall is controlled with only Hoar employees having access,” Brown said. “We were pleased to learn that temperature checks are currently being performed for all workers as they arrive on site.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
