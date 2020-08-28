The Republican National Convention (RNC) concluded, including speeches from many politicians, many shots at Joe Biden.
The major party conventions have come to a close. With the Republican National Convention now complete, the general election is running full speed toward the November vote. Many key politicians from the Republican Party spoke last night, on Aug. 28, including New Jersey House Representative Jeff Van Drew, who made headlines in January for leaving the Democratic Party during President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, White House Advisor Ja’Ron Smith and President Donald Trump.
Smith is the assistant to the president for domestic policy and one of the highest ranking African American members of Trump’s administration. He said Trump’s response to the racial and police brutality issues that have been occurring in the country will focus on education.
“Prison reform, rebuilding broken families, bringing jobs back to America, jobs in Cleveland, jobs in Detroit, jobs in Milwaukee,” Smith said. “President Trump knows that education is the great equalizer. That’s why he secured record and permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”
Smith also spoke about Trump’s behavior in private with those families that have been personally impacted by police and racial violence this year.
“I wish everyone could see the deep empathy he shows to families whose loved ones were killed in senseless violence,” Smith said.
This echoes a key note of other speakers: that Trump’s behavior is different in private than it is public.
Senior Advisor to the President and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, also spoke of President Trump’s public behavior and persona, and how that should not be the focus of his reelection.
“He knows what he believes, and he says what he thinks, whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands,” Ivanka said. “I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste, and I know that his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered, but … the results speak for themselves.”
President Trump spoke many times of his opponent, Joe Biden, and his approach towards the problems United States citizens are facing.
“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said. “Joe Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, social and economic injustice. So tonight I ask you a simple question: how can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?”
Trump then said Biden was ignoring science in his plan to fight the virus.
“Instead of following the science, Joe Biden wants to inflict a painful shutdown on the entire country,” President Trump said. “His shutdown would inflict unthinkable and lasting harm on our nation’s children, families and citizens of all backgrounds.”
For in-depth fact checking and analysis of the Republican National Convention, click here.
