Youtubers Cody Ko and Noel Miller will perform their sold-out comedy show “Tiny Meat Gang” today at 8 p.m. in Rudder Theatre.
Cody Ko is a comedian, podcast host, actor and rapper who first gained public attention via his short comedy skits on Vine, and later became famous and started the comedy and rap duo “Tiny Meat Gang” with Noel Miller. At time of publication, they had 3.94 million and 1.62 million subscribers on YouTube respectively.
Olivia Norman, finance senior and MSC Town Hall large scale events executor, said MSC Town Hall is hosting the comedy show.
“We didn’t really have to do anything for they reached out to us,” Norman said. “The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio brought this opportunity to us because they host the same event in their venue and wanted us to host it for them.”
Tickets were sold at the MSC Box Office. The price of the tickets for this event was $30 and $40 for the general members, depending upon the preferred seat location, and $140 for VIP members.
“We started to implement this plan in April and began selling the tickets on July 17,” Norman said. “It was a shock for us to have got almost all of the tickets sold in less than 48 hours.”
University studies senior and MSC Town Hall vice chair Audrey Jadwisiak said they were fortunate to take up this unique opportunity since the organization usually only hosts musicians.
“We actually didn’t have to market this event so when we got 10 extra tickets to sell, we kept them for giveaways so that we can promote our organization and boost up its publicity,” Jadwisiak said. “We were extremely lucky because the two artists weren’t as famous when they offered this opportunity to us. They got famous in the late summer.”
Bioenvironmental sciences junior and the special events committee’s executor Sophie Gonzalez said she is looking forward to the show tonight.
“We are super excited to have the stars here," Gonzalez said "We’re pretty sure this show is going to be a success."
