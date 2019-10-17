For most of the week, the old wooden dance floor of Hurricane Harry’s sits empty. But as the weekend approaches, the bar and dancehall will be filled with country music lovers from all across Aggieland.
This Friday, Wynn Williams will hit the stage ahead of Kyle Park at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 online and at the door.
For over 10 years, Park has been making the trip to College Station to perform, and he says he always looks forward to returning to the rowdy crowds the city is known for.
“It feels like there’s no better place to play than in College Station, as far as country music is concerned,” Park said. “It’s like the picture-perfect audience.”
Park says the feeling of pride he senses while in College Station is a unique feeling that does not come from playing anywhere else.
“Sometimes we go to play places where some of the people are there just looking for something to do or because their friends are going to be there,” Park said. “But when we’re in College Station, it feels like everyone is there because they genuinely love country music, and everyone is just super proud to be there.”
A Leander native, Park has played in venues across the state of Texas, but he says he has a special kind of appreciation for the loyal and consistent fanbase that continues to support him at Hurricane Harry’s.
“What’s cool about getting to come back to College Station is that even though arguably the crowd changes every two or four years, we still see the same fans that have been coming to see us play in College Station for 10 or more years,” Park said.
When Williams opens for Park and his band Friday night, it won’t be the first time the pair have come together for a show.
“I’ve known Wynn for a little while now just from the shows that we’ve played together,” Park said. “I like his stuff; I like his style. He’s got a great voice and great songs.”
Williams, Class of 2016, has played Hurricane Harry’s five times since graduating. He compares the experience of getting on the Harry’s stage to playing for a hometown crowd.
“It’s an awesome feeling getting to play at Harry’s,” Williams said. “Not just because it’s one of those places that we love playing, but because it’s where I used to go see concerts when I was still in school. I know it’s a special place for my band as well, because the bass, lead guitar, and fiddle players are also Aggies.”
Although he has yet to headline the Hurricane Harry’s stage, Williams said he’s excited to be opening for an experienced performer like Park.
“Kyle Park has been at it for a while, and he’s one of the most talented artists around,” Williams said. “I’ve been fortunate to spend some time around Kyle, and he’s always been incredibly welcoming and kind.”
Williams said he still considers himself a new artist, and he’s looking forward to making an impression on the crowd with his music, as well as meeting fellow Aggies after his set.
“You can bet we’re going to be bringing our best show to Harry’s on Friday night,” Williams said. “I just released some new music a couple of weeks ago, so we’re going to be playing a lot of new songs and of course a bunch of the songs that people do know.”
No matter where they are playing in College Station, Williams says that he looks forward to that feeling of home that comes with coming back to his alma mater.
“Being in a college town, the crowd changes,” Williams said. “But the wonderful thing about Aggies is that no matter your class, we’re all a big family.”
