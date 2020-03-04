The American Association of University Women at Texas A&M hosted “International Women’s Day Conference: I am Generation Equality, Realizing Women’s Rights” in the Bethancourt Ballroom.
Partnering with the A&M Women’s Resource Center, the conference featured three performances, four faculty panelists and five student panelists. The event, which took place March 4, celebrated cultural diversity and raised awareness of global women’s issues. International Women’s Day was originally brought to A&M in 2012 by Aggie Women in Leadership, which is now The American Association of University Women at Texas A&M, and has put on an on-campus conference during Women’s History Month annually since 2015.
This year’s conference featured an Indian classical dance, performances by Texas A&M Swaram A Capella and Aggie Fenghua Dance Club, numerous A&M faculty members and student panelists, and Lynn Hagan as the moderator.
The event ended with a call to action, focusing on a partnership with SARC to help offer needed products to help women. AAUW President and international studies senior Kaylee Korth said this event helps to unite women from various different backgrounds.
“[This event] is a really good way to hear personal experiences that women from around the world we came to A&M can share with all of us and educate us on issues that they face and that women around the world are facing,” said Korth. “Our theme this year is ‘I am Generation Equality,’ basically saying that within our generation we should be able to reach gender parity and all these different issues.”
The event focused not only on women fighting for equality, but bringing awareness to gender inequality on a global stage. Ashley Nagel, psychology senior and AAUW outreach director, said this event helps to remind people to stand up for what they believe in and support one another.
“The International Women’s Day Conference is really special and important because it establishes all of the international students and faculty and all the people in the Bryan-College Station area coming and celebrating their nationality,” said Nagel. “It’s important to come together as women with so many different backgrounds to learn from each other and build each other up.”
Four faculty panelists answered questions and shared their experiences as women in the international field. Facilitating these panels was Lynn Hagan. Hagan said this opportunity was a perfect fit for her because she has extensive international experience and has seen first hand what women around the world go through.
“As a woman, there are many issues internationally that are not being addressed,” said Hagan. “Women’s rights across the board are being eroded, if they haven’t disappeared already. It’s so important to be aware about the issues and how women’s rights are being eroded, especially here in the United States and during an election cycle.”
For more information on AAUW-TAMU, contact aauw.tamu@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.