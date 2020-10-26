In the spirit of fall, the University Art Galleries will virtually host three art classes, allowing students to come together to artistically express themselves.
The University Art Galleries’ craft classes will be held every Tuesday from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10. To participate, students must pre-register and select which of the events they would like to attend via Zoom. The first 24 students to register will receive free art supplies.
In addition to their multiple exhibitions, Molly Painter, marketing and communications specialist for the University Art Galleries, said the Stark and Forsyth Galleries try to incorporate interactive events for students.
“We have ongoing craft and art classes throughout the semester to give students the opportunity to relax and create,” Painter said. “Even if you don’t feel crafty or artistic, our teacher will guide you through the steps of the projects. You don’t need any previous art experience to attend one of our classes.”
Julie Davis, lead office associate for the University Art Galleries, said anyone who is interested in making unique art pieces is more than welcome to come.
“All classes begin at 7 p.m…. [including] Spooky Collage [with] magazine photos to create spooky works of art, DIY Gallery [with] string lights and postcards to create mini gallery spaces, [and] Rock Painting [with] paint and pens to turn river rocks into public art pieces,” Davis said. “I encourage all students to participate for… a handmade art piece and a sense of accomplishment.”
Jennifer Korolenko, curator of education and public programs for the University Art Galleries as well as lead instructor for the fall craft classes, said while being referred to as “classes,” the events are flexible in how students choose to participate.
“You can make the projects right along with me or just take a few notes, zone out and watch the tutorial,” Korolenko said. “The classes will teach students various art making and design techniques and a bit of art history too in a relaxed, conversational format. The sessions will [also] be recorded and later edited and available by request if students are not able to attend at the times listed.”
Specifically, Korolenko said this first upcoming event is focused on teaching students how to make a Halloween-themed piece.
“Students will make a spooky collage along with me,” Korolenko said. “We’ll start out perusing an old magazine for potential creepiness. Then, after selecting a few images, I’ll demonstrate how to create a mixed media collage using canvas board, acrylic paint, adhesive, markers and more.”
Ultimately, Painter said these events are intended to be engaging yet simple enough that students can do it in one sitting using supplies they already have.
“At the University Art Galleries, we want students to know that art is for everyone,” Painter said. “Our classes not only help people de-stress, they offer an inclusive and welcoming environment to socialize with other people and make new connections.”
Davis said all students who are able to should try to join in on one or more of the classes for a fun time.
“Creating art is a way of turning off your analytical mind and tapping into a more free-form way of thinking,” Davis said. “It helps students see the creative in themselves and sparks innovation in their day-to-day lives.”
