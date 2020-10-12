Celebrating might look a little different this year, but Aggies will continue to remember the progress the LGBTQ+ movement has made during the month of October.
LGBTQ+ History Month is a time dedicated to remembering the important people and moments that brought the LGBTQ+ community to where it is today. It serves as a reminder of how far it has come in hopes of achieving acceptance and provides a unique opportunity for people outside the community to learn about its history.
This month-long commemoration is deeply meaningful to each individual for different reasons.
Communications junior and president and founder of MUA Aggies Erik Fontaney said to them, LGBTQ+ History Month means reflecting on the beginning of the gay liberation movement.
“It means acknowledging the Stonewall riots and the most marginalized people in the gay community: butch lesbians, effeminate young men, male prostitutes, transgender individuals, and homeless youth,” said Fontaney. “I’ll be celebrating this month by watching some queer documentaries on Netflix.”
Chemistry and geology junior and president of Out in STEM Daniel Hou said the act of celebrating LGBTQ+ lives and stories is in itself an act of rebellion, and it’s no secret that queer people, especially those of color, are still fighting for recognition and paying with their lives.
“It was a mere 36 years ago that a fight between LGBTQ students and the Texas A&M administration quite literally reached the US Supreme Court,” said Hou. “And it was a mere 8 months ago that a rally ‘counter-protesting’ Draggieland truly shocked and appalled queer students at A&M.”
Hou said the drag night very much outshone the hatred, and he marked the holiday by attending the Coming Out Monologues, a virtual collection of stories, videos and poems hosted by the LGBTQ+ Pride Center.
International studies junior Alexia Hernandez said for her, LGBTQ+ History Month means reflecting on the people who fought for sapphic love to be normalized and recognized as legitimate.
“The acceptance I feel from my peers and my ability to be open with who I am can only be attributed to the folks who endured the pain, fear, ostracism, discrimination, and struggle of what it means to take part in queer love for women,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez said it’s important for her to feel connected to the queer community, even in a socially-distanced manner.
“I’ll be celebrating by consuming more content from LGBTQ+ creators, especially diving into queer music, artwork, and writings,” said Hernandez. “I resonate a lot with the messages and the sentiment of these works of art.”
Aerospace engineering junior Amy John said she has been deeply impacted by the LGBTQ+ movement and its history.
“LGBTQ+ History Month means visibility and validity to me,” said John. “It warms my heart knowing that people have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice for inclusivity because that’s something we don’t have yet.”
John said the current attitude of tolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community is not enough. Though this month is designated for LGBTQ+ history, we also must acknowledge its future and what still needs to be done.
“We need acceptance and we’ll continue to fight for it,” John said.
Visit A&M’s LGBTQ+ Pride Center for more information about LGBTQ+ community resources and events throughout the month of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.