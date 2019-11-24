With Thanksgiving just around the corner, there will be many holiday celebrations and activities taking place throughout the upcoming week. For anyone spending their Thanksgiving break around Bryan-College Station, here are four events to keep your eyes peeled and stomach empty for.
Thanksgiving at Campfire; Nov. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hosted at the Stella Hotel, there will be a full Thanksgiving meal complete with campfire flare. Enjoy a carving station, gulf seafood display, charcuterie selections, Texas-inspired sides and gourmet desserts. Adult tickets are $55 each.
2019 B-CS Turkey Trot; Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.
Enjoy a family friendly atmosphere with a one mile run or at the 5K. The cost to participate is only $20 for students, with all proceeds going to local nonprofit organizations. Registration for the event ends Nov. 27. The event will be held at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road.
The Local - Thanksgiving Edition; Nov. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Take some time and check out the annual Thanksgiving market at The Local. This event is free to attend and will feature over 30 vendors, food trucks and live music. Shop from artisan vendors, get seasonal gifts and eat some delicious food. The event will be located at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan.
Thanksgiving PotLuck at Duddley’s Draw; Nov. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Duddley’s Draw will host its annual potluck, complete with all the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. The event is free, and Duddley’s will provide turkey, ham, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and mac n’ cheese.
