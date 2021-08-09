On a mission to develop delicious and innovative recipes, Crumbl Cookies and newly opened Insomnia Cookies are making their debut in College Station.
Insomnia Cookies is currently available for delivery, catering and curbside pick-up in College Station; the same will soon be available at Crumbl, though an official opening date has not yet been announced. Popular on TikTok, Crumbl is known for their iconic pink boxes and well-decorated, sometimes oddly flavored, gourmet cookies, which rotate flavors weekly. Insomnia is famous for their late night deliveries and extensive menu, including cookies, brownies, ice cream and cold milk.
These companies are sure to be an exciting addition to College Station’s desert offerings, according to City of College Station economic development coordinator Stacy Vasquez. Vasquez confirmed the arrival of these companies but said the official opening date for Crumbl Cookies is yet to be determined.
“Crumbl Cookies will be opening a location in Jones Crossing off of Wellborn and Insomnia Cookies will be opening a location off University in the former Aspire Lease Building,” Vasquez said.
Since opening its first location in 2017, general manager of the Bellaire Crumbl Cookies, Trenton Barnett, said the company has expanded to over 200 bakeries, along with many new flavors added to their menu.
“Right now, we have well over 150 different flavors in the archives. We take some out of the rotation and put more in according to what corporate decides,” Barnett said. “They try out new flavors in their test kitchens, and whatever’s approved gets sent out into stores and added to the menu.”
Every Monday, Barnett said new flavors are announced and added to the menu online and via the Crumbl app.
“Customers usually get excited about the new flavors, and we have some who come in every week to try different ones,” Barnett said. “This week, our flavors include chocolate potato chip, dulce de leche, vanilla cupcake and Kentucky butter cake. The milk chocolate chip, which is my favorite and our most popular, and the chilled sugar cookie are the staple flavors that we have every week and don’t rotate out.”
According to the company’s website, Insomnia Cookies was started by a college student, inspired by his late-night cravings.
“Insomnia Cookies was founded in a college dorm room in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, by then-student, Seth Berkowitz and we have been feeding the insatiable hunger of our fans ever since,” the website reads. “We specialize in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike.”
Perfect for students and night owls alike, Insomnia Cookies delivers from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. at most locations.
“No matter what your cookie needs –– from late night study breaks, sending gifts to a college kid far from home, anniversary gifts, birthday gifts, just-because gifts or group orders for your next event or meeting, Insomnia Cookies are available when you need them most with most of our locations delivering from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., daily,” the website reads.
More information pertaining to the opening dates of Crumbl is yet to come, but Insomnia is now open to the public at 505 University Drive in College Station.
