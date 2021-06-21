Summer class survival guide

After surviving the first few weeks of summer classes, Aggies are sharing tips and tricks to help fellow students get through their courses.
Texas A&M’s first term of summer classes began June 1. Instead of the typical five-month long curriculum, professors must fit all the required information into a short time period of five weeks, creating a fast-paced learning environment. Though students are able to complete courses quickly, some may find the pace challenging compared to the traditional 16 week semester.
Construction science senior Rylan Dickson, who is taking management and marketing courses, said he learned a lot from his experience taking classes last summer.
“I would definitely suggest coming up with a schedule of what you're going to do for that day or that week and sticking with that schedule,” Dickson said. “Even when work gets in the way, you have to do what you said you were going to do that day, because if you don't, you're just going to get behind, and when those tests come around, you're going to get destroyed.”
As someone who also works while taking classes, Dickson said spare time is limited, but important.
“The weekends are the best time to go out and do stuff you always want to do during the week,” Dickson said. “Take the weekend to relax. Get a hobby like music- that's my hobby. Work on your car or go read a book. People need to read.”
In her experience, wildlife and fisheries sciences senior Shelby Tenney said she found her summer courses challenging, but learned that organizing her time made classes easier.
“I like to have a planner so I can set aside time for classes,” Tenney said. “I would suggest you work out time for studying, for yourself and for other things you enjoy.”
In her free time, Tenney said she enjoys art and hanging out with her dog, as most of her friends are back in their hometowns during the summer months.
“I still talk to them over the phone and stuff like that,” Tenney said. “Obviously, it's not the same as face to face, but I'm one of those people that likes to have time to myself.”
As a student taking summer classes for the second time, nutrition sophomore Nanci Lammoglia said she advises others to set aside blocks of time to focus on school.
“If you're not assigned much, just make sure you do at least a tiny bit each day so that whatever exams or due dates are coming up, you kind of have a little bit of leeway,” Lammoglia said. “Also, I feel like it's important to take days off, especially the weekends. Even if that means working on assignments a little bit more during the weekday or for a bit longer, taking those breaks can help you through it.”
During her breaks, Lammoglia said she likes to surround herself with friends and family.
“I have a couple of friends that are still in College Station, but mostly we'll FaceTime and text each other,” Lammoglia said. “During the year, you're so busy with school, and some people might be going to universities out of town, so if you are at home, I suggest spending time with family.”
