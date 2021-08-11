Curated by the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, the Refrigerator Art exhibit contains pieces created by community members in a variety of mediums.
The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, or ACBV, originated with the intent to make the arts accessible to community members and visitors of the Brazos Valley. True to this mission, ACBV holds camps and classes which help individuals learn new skills and get their creative juices flowing. To honor participants’ dedication, the ACBV opened a public gallery to showcase their work. The exhibit opened July 15 and will remain open until Aug. 14.
According to its website, ACBV was chartered as a non-profit organization in 1970 by a group of visionary local art patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts through funding, promotion, advocacy and partnership building.
“Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and, since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley,” the website reads.
In regards to the name “Refrigerator Art,” ABCV executive director Sheree Boegner said the inspiration was taken from the tradition of displaying a loved one’s art on the refrigerator.
“We wanted a way for them to display their art in a gallery because we felt like that would really help boost their confidence and help them share their art with the world,” Boegner said. “We thought that most of these pieces would end up on somebody’s refrigerator since that’s the prized area. Even when I was a kid, if I did something cool and my mom loved it, it would go up on the fridge.”
ACBV marketing specialist Kassandra Maduzia, Class of 2021, said the mediums include paint, pastels, clay, animation and music.
“Refrigerator Art is a culmination of art from kids in our summer camps and classes, and also some of our adults from our Saturday adult classes,” Maduzia said. “It’s works that they created over a period of time, and then they lent them to us so we can display it in our gallery.”
Since the exhibit closes soon, Boegner said those interested should hurry over to the ACBV center to experience the artwork, but there will be an opportunity to see it virtually after the closing date.
“The exhibit is currently only in-person, but our marketing team will be doing a virtual tour that should go up on our website at the end of the month, if not the first week of next month,” Boegner said. “This will give those who are unable to attend a chance to view the artwork from the comfort of their home.”
The exhibit can be found in the Brazos Valley Art Council’s gallery lobby, located on 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.
