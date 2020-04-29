With the academic school year coming to its close, students fondly reminisce about what they are most grateful for this year not only during their time on-campus, but even as Aggies off-campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
After the long haul of final exams, this school year will end on Tuesday, May 5. As students transition from the spring semester into summer, they reflect on their memorable moments at Texas A&M this year.
While looking back on all she has achieved, English junior Jillian Luna said her favorite memory was participating in a Shakespeare Performance History Undergraduate Professional and Research Experience Program (UPREP) because it was an opportunity that got her outside of her comfort zone.
“Working in my UPREP [has] allowed me to push past feelings of fear and gain confidence in new, unknown situations,” Luna said. “This led me to apply for and receive a TA position in the Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution department.”
Meanwhile, civil engineering sophomore Hugo Gonzalez said he became more involved in campus life this year by meeting people and making new friends.
“I could list off a number of memories, but to sum them all up, I will say that getting to know my fellow Aggies more was my favorite part of this year,” Gonzalez said. “Expanding my network and seeing how many awesome people I go to school with and being able to make memories with them was something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”
Along with this social network, Morgan Chapman, microbiology and genetics senior and Executive Officer for Company B-2, said he enjoys this feeling of unity he experiences at A&M.
“What I will miss most about being an undergraduate will be the sense of camaraderie amongst students everyday,” Chapman said. “I’m most grateful for being a part of a community that wants to see others succeed and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”
History and English senior Ryan Randle said her best experiences stem from the interactions she had with students as a two-year advisor for the University Honors Program. Randle said it feels surreal for this all to come to an end.
“While I am really excited for what I have coming up after graduation, I still feel a bit sad leaving the place I have called ‘home’ for so long now,” Randle said. “It doesn’t help that I never got the chance to say goodbye and thank you to all my friends and professors in person due to the pandemic either.”
Political science freshman Sophie Friedman said prematurely moving out of dorms was disappointing to a lot of the freshman class who were just getting used to college. However, she said she cherishes the memories and bonds she made while on campus her first year.
“I am glad that we did get to experience the bulk of our freshman year in the conventional way,” Friedman said. “I feel that the new friendships I’ve made at A&M are friendships that will last a lifetime, and the fact that we all still keep very close in touch while not living near each other solidifies how real these bonds are.”
Luna said there have been some negatives, like moving to online classes and having to cancel her Ring Day plans, but the positives, like getting a new position and finally being able to yell “whoop,” overshadow them.
“In all of the change and unknown, it was great to know that I had a community in College Station and professors who cared about my success and wellbeing,” Luna said. “While the year ended so differently than everyone expected, I knew I had something great to return to and learned to appreciate the small things.”
Overall, Gonzales said this has been one of the best years of his life, even with the pandemic, because the Aggie Spirit is still strong despite the trials.
“I faced my fair share of hardships during the year, as anyone does,” Gonzalez said. “However, with the support of [my] fellow Aggies, I was able to overcome them and come out stronger. This year, Aggies were put to the test and have shown that nothing can break the Aggie Spirit.”
