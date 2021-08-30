After years of writing and recording, former student Lauren Eckert released her first single “Forever” on Aug. 14.
Eckert, Class of 2021, began working on her new single her freshman year at Texas A&M, though she began singing and songwriting much earlier. Her unique voice and abilities have carried her far, giving her the opportunity to record at the infamous Cash Cabin Studios and perform at various venues early in her career. Eckert’s new song is one of many she hopes to release, with genres ranging from indie-pop to jazz.
Coming from a music-loving family, Eckert said she’s been singing her whole life.
“My dad is a songwriter, so singing came naturally to me,” Eckert said. “My whole family’s very musical, and almost every reunion or trip my family takes, we end up singing together.”
Eckert said the harmonies in her new single were sung by her sister, Lindsey Woods, who she grew up singing with.
“I’m so lucky to have been able to record it with [Woods],” Eckert said. “I could not imagine the song without her now. I am so thankful that my sister sang with me on ‘Forever.’ It is something that I will cherish for years to come.”
As she listened to Eckert sing “Forever” for the first time, Woods said she could already hear where the harmony line could fit with the song.
“I asked her if she could sing it again, and we built it from there,” Woods said. “Honestly, recording harmonies with my sister was a very natural process since we grew up in a very musical household. With that upbringing, it’s easy to find how our voices can fit together.”
Eckert said her passion for music grew into something bigger at the age of 15, inspiring her to play instruments to accompany her voice.
“I first picked up the guitar, then learned to play the piano as well,” Eckert said. “That really became an outlet for my singing and writing my own songs. I think I’ve written over 25 songs by now.”
Eckert’s single was recorded in a studio renowned among country music lovers and stars alike. The studio has hosted household names like Merle Haggard, George Jones and Johnny Cash, and has been visited by artists such as Dolly Parton, Steve Earl and Taylor Swift.
“I had the opportunity to record “Forever” at Cash Cabin Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee, which is the home recording studio of Johnny Cash,” Eckert said. “It was truly a phenomenal experience getting to sing where so many talented musicians have before me.”
Although writing “Forever” began years ago, Eckert said she can’t remember who in particular she was writing about. Instead, it was more so the feelings around it which inspired her.
“I don’t know who I was crushing on at the time, but one night I was just sitting in my room and I struck a chord,” Eckert said. “My writing process happens where I'll start playing and then an hour later I'll have a whole song, but really the inspiration for that song is just watching people in my life fall in love. I enjoy romanticizing the idea of people finding light in each other, and I think that's what I really wanted to encapsulate in that song.”
Though Eckert said her new song best fits the genre of indie pop, she is partial to jazz music.
“I won’t spoil too much, but I have been working on at least six jazz songs and am looking to release them soon,” Eckert said.
Lately, Eckert said she has been working on building a network and establishing herself as a local artist.
“I’ve done a lot of networking in College Station recently with people that are in jazz,” Eckert said. “With that, I have gotten connected with Greg Tivis, who is the Brazos Valley Jazz Society president. I’ve also been singing at Luigi’s [Patio Ristorante] and doing some jazz sets.”
Eckert said she has long been anticipating Oct. 1, as she will be doing her first three-hour set with jazz guitarist David Jack Skinner at Luigi’s in College Station. Excited to perform and record more, Eckert said she is looking forward to writing new music.
“I do have some jazz songs that I’ve recorded for an EP, so hopefully I’ll be releasing that in the near future,” Eckert said. “People can stream ‘Forever'’ on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. It’s also a TikTok sound; really anywhere you can stream music, you can find it.”
