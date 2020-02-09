Step off the bus. Soundcheck. Listen to the crowd scream. Lights up. Play to a sold-out crowd. Step onto the bus. Maybe catch a plane here and there. Arrive in the next city. Repeat. All in a day’s work for the members of world-famous rock band Foreigner.
Rock and roll fans from all walks of life will fill Rudder Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 when Foreigner makes their way to College Station. Tickets to this most-anticipated show sold out weeks in advance.
Although this isn’t the first time the band has played in College Station, Tuesday’s performance marks Foreigner’s first public appearance at Texas A&M.
“It’s so much fun getting to play college towns,” bassist Jeff Pilson said. “So yeah, we’re really excited to play there.”
With 16 Top 30 hits, the band is bringing singles like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Hot Blooded” to the Rudder Auditorium stage. Olivia Norman, MSC Town Hall student leader and business honors and finance senior, said bringing such a well-known group to campus, the opportunity to bring the community together is great.
“We expect the audience members at the show will be a mix of current students and members from the Bryan-College Station community,” Norman said. “It is a unique opportunity to bring non-students from all generations to campus to experience live music together. Music has the ability to bring strangers together and connect through the appreciation of something bigger than ourselves, and this is exactly what we hope to do with this show.”
Although Foreigner has played to sold out stadiums in almost every country in the world, Pilson said he always looks forward to playing to the more intimate crowd.
“I know some of the most amazing shows I’ve ever seen were very intimate,” Pilson said. “Intimate places can make the performance very real, and that’s so very powerful. And when that transmits between artists and fans, that’s magic.”
With more than 40 years of rock albums and live shows under their belt, Norman said Foreigner’s performance is a great chance to bring families of multiple generations together under one roof.
“Foreigner offers a unique opportunity for students who grew up listening to music with their parents to share the experience of seeing them live together,” Norman said. “It has the potential to be a family outing.”
Not only is Foreigner’s performance Tuesday night highly anticipated for concertgoers, the students that help put on the show are most likely the ones benefiting the most, according to Norman.
“This show allows the students of MSC Town Hall to gain so much real-world experience in the music industry and interact with top professionals,” Norman said. “In addition, the buzz that this show has created on campus has raised awareness of MSC Town Hall on and off campus, which will definitely be beneficial in the growth of the organization and the success of future events.”
As for the rowdy crowds College Station is known for, Pilson said he firmly believes the band is ready for the challenge.
“Rowdy energy, if focused right, can turn into an amazing show,” Pilson said. “Our frontman Kelly Hansen knows how to get the audience in a very positive mood and that always seems to happen at our shows.”
Even after the lights dim, Pilson said he and his band will never forget the dedication Foreigner’s fan base has shown them over the last 40 years.
“I think it’s one of the highest achievements possible for an artist,” Pilson said. “It truly means it’s more than just a fad, it’s the real deal. We never, ever take that for granted.”
