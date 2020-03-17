UPDATE: MSC OPAS announced the April 20 and 22 performances of "RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour" are also cancelled. "RENT" ticket holders can contact the MSC Box Office regarding refunds at 979-845-1234.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and corresponding university restrictions, MSC OPAS announced they have canceled their performances of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on March 17 and 18, Aquila Theater’s “1984” on March 24, and “Fiddler on the Roof” on March 31 and April 1.
They are in the process of contacting ticket holders and season ticket owners about refunds and are currently deliberating about the “Rent” performances that are currently scheduled for April 20 and 22. For now, “Rent” is still planned to take place in Rudder Auditorium.
OPAS is working to see if they can reschedule the canceled shows for next season, particularly “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” In an email sent out to the university, OPAS said everything is being done to keep the public as safe as possible.
“The OPAS staff has been closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 with Texas A&M University officials to stay on top of the latest information and guidance available,” the email said. “Our primary concern is the safety and wellness of our audiences.”
OPAS student committee member and agricultural communications and journalism junior Hannah Chambers said decisions are still being made, and even the student committee hasn’t heard anything aside from the previously emailed announcements from OPAS.
“The student committee is obviously very sad with the cancellations, but our first priority is that our patrons and their families stay safe and healthy,” Chambers said.
