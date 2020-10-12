In a campus-wide email sent out by the Office of the Provost on Monday, Oct. 12, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke announced an opening of new study spaces across campus.
These study rooms will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various academic buildings, including the Liberal Arts and Arts & Humanities building, the Academic Building, Blocker and the Harrington Education Center Classroom building and tower.
The announcement also mentioned the creation of “Zoom Zones” within Evans Library where students can connect to their remote classes. There will be signs posted to direct students to these designated areas. Online classes can also be done freely on the non-quiet floors of Evans, as well as on the first, second and third floors of the Business Library and Collaborative Commons.
The opening of these new study spaces adds to the increased number of study zones created around campus to encourage students to study while staying distanced, safe and connected to the internet. Other areas students can study include the Leadership Learning Centers on the Quad, the white tents located around campus, the new covered area next to the Student Services Building and all libraries except Evans Annex.
All of the study spaces and Zoom Zones will require physical distancing and face coverings.
