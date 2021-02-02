Multicultural sororities and fraternities, separate from Intercultural Greek organizations, create an atmosphere of inclusion, cultural appreciation and diversity on campus.
Multicultural Greek life provides a more culturally focused alternative to traditional sororities and fraternities while still maintaining the element of camaraderie. They highlight diversity and provide students with the opportunity to be surrounded by individuals with similar cultural backgrounds. According to the council’s website, philanthropy events are held throughout the year to benefit causes that typically relate to the group’s ethnicity or culture.
Additionally, the Multicultural Greek Council acts as a liaison between the members of these organizations and administration. The council’s website provides more information on the purposes of multicultural Greek life.
“Fraternities and sororities in the Multicultural Greek Council, [or MGC], provide opportunities for networking and development, and to find a sense of belonging on campus,” The Multicultural Greek Council website reads. “MGC also serves as a platform for students with minoritized identities to improve the campus climate.”
Alpha Epsilon President Ariana Amador said the smaller nature of multicultural Greek organizations create closer relationships.
“No one here is just a name or number,” Amador said. “We really get to know and grow those bonds with each other. This helps us keep each other accountable with academics and serving our community.”
Since multicultural Greek life includes individuals of all cultures, Amador said these organizations help to introduce new cultural backgrounds to different members.
“As our institution becomes more diverse, it's important to make sure everyone can find a home in their organization,” Amador said. “By educating sisters, we are able to appreciate their cultures through cultural awareness events and workshops.”
Amador said her sorority fosters a safe space for women to celebrate their culture and share their pride.
“We also foster other interests like serving the community and mentoring the youth in the Bryan-College Station area,” Amador said. “Philanthropy is one of the ways we give back and grow closer as a group.”
Vice President External of Gamma Beta Samin Amin said since his fraternity is mostly Asian, their philanthropy events center around causes tied to the Asian community.
“Gamma Beta strives to build up the community and help organizations we feel close to,” Amin said. “One of our most recent causes is Jade Ribbon, an organization that helps combat liver cancer, something especially prominent among Asians.”
Amin joined the fraternity in the fall of 2018, but he said he “rushed,” or applied for, both multicultural and traditional fraternities.
“One main influence in my decision was inclusion,” Amin said. “I couldn't really see myself being surrounded by people who more likely than not shared differentiating view points than my own. It's beneficial to hear others perspectives, but I'd rather not be surrounded by it perpetually.”
Like Amador, Amin said he also saw value in the small, close-knit nature of the fraternity because it allowed him to make connections with almost all of the brothers.
“Our conversations went into greater depth than those I experienced when rushing traditional fraternities,” Amin said. “In short, they felt more genuine. Despite my opinion, at the end of the day, you should join what makes you most comfortable.”
There are many ways in which multicultural Greek organizations differ from other forms of Greek life, and the most pressing difference is the increase in diversity, Amin said.
“Although most multicultural organizations are centered around a particular ethnicity, they are seldom composed of individuals from only those ethnicities,” Amin said. “Gamma Beta is no exception. I personally feel as though this gives us far more perspectives, allowing us to be more inclusive of our members.”
Though coming to a predominantly white institution like Texas A&M can be very daunting for many minority students, Amin said Multicultural Greek life is an easy way for a lot of these students to find their niche on campus.
“Texas A&M's Multicultural Greek Council is actually one of the largest in the country, so you're bound to find your home somewhere,” Amin said.
