MSC Town Hall hosts its Coffeehouse Series every other Wednesday in the MSC Barnes & Noble Starbucks to showcase student and local talent.
Held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event features an evening of live performances from area artists accompanied by free coffee and snacks. Coffeehouse welcomes student musicians, comedians and poets who want to showcase their talent for the commnity.rMSC Town Hall Coffeehouse Executive and wildlife and fisheries junior, Natalie Cossio, said all of the performance slots of Coffeehouse are currently filled this semester, but the spring interest form will be posted soon.
“Once potential performers fill out the interest form, it goes to a google sheet asking if they’ve ever performed,” Cossio said. “If they haven’t, I usually email them asking to send in a video of them performing.”
Coffeehouse welcomes both first-time and seasoned performers. Isabella Gonzalez, telecommunication media studies junior and member of MSC Town Hall, said Coffeehouse provides a safe space for artists to perform and not feel pressured if it’s their first time.
“There’s a lot of students who wouldn’t have the opportunity to perform without Coffeehouse,” Gonzalez said. “Most of the time it is the first time these people are performing live and it’s always a supportive crowd.”
According to Gonzalez, Coffeehouse comes as a surprise to some people studying in the MSC Starbucks, but it shows students that a music and art scene can be made anywhere.
“There’s always that one person that happens to be studying in the cafe that day that doesn’t expect us to be having live music and loves it,” Gonzalez said. “There can really be a music scene anywhere, even in our small college town. There’s so much talent here that I think people need to support more.”
Julia Tinsley, a performer at Coffeehouse, said that it’s an amazing opportunity that local artists should get involved with.
“I’m in love with the fact that A&M has such an opportunity for people like me to do what they love and showcase it for other people,” said the nutrition sophomore. “It feels like an opportunity is sitting right in front of me, waiting to be taken.”
Tinsley said Coffeehouse is a great way for artists to share their talents with the community and other local performers should look into it.
“This is a chance to showcase your passion and love of music to fellow peers with similar interests,” Tinsley said. “The best part about coffeehouse is that it’s the perfect place for a new artist to make their debut, even if it’s someone who just plays as a hobby. MSC Town Hall provides all the set up. You just show up and show off!”
More information on MSC Town Hall’s Coffeehouse Series is available online at townhall.tamu.edu or on Twitter and Instagram @msctownhall.
