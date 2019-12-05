The Aggie spirit will be joined by the likes of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come this upcoming weekend.
On Sunday, MSC OPAS will host two performances of the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at Rudder Theatre at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Originally published in 1843, Dickens’ novel tells the tale of an elderly misanthrope who learns about the true meaning of Christmas with the help of three, time traveling spirits.
Business junior and director of theatre operations Jamie Loasby said the program advisory committee had been planning to bring Ebenezer Scrooge and his holiday misfortune to Aggieland since September of 2018, to prepare for Season 47 of OPAS.
“I have very high expectations for this event,” Loasby said. “Our goal is always to enlighten, entertain and inspire our audience, so I hope that students will be able to take a break from studying to enjoy this Christmas classic.”
Civil engineering junior and director of information services Rebeca Jimenez said she is optimistic about the performances, and asks students to take a break from the hassle of finals and step into a winter wonderland.
“I think this performance will be very heartwarming and will surely put everyone in the Christmas spirit,” Jimenez said. “I hope students gain some happiness and Christmas spirit from this performance. I know it can be especially hard to feel festive and joyful in the midst of all the stress of finals.”
Agricultural communications and journalism junior Hannah Chambers is an operations manager for OPAS and said by holding two performances on Sunday, students and community members will have double the holiday cheer.
“I am expecting the day to be a busy one, but full of laughter and fun,” Chambers said. “It is our last show of the semester, so know that the student committee will be enjoying getting to see everyone before we all leave for the holidays. As for having two performances in one day, all I can say is Old Army does it twice.”
Chambers said OPAS members have dedicated plenty of work into planning and organizing the event. She also said students who have never seen a show in Rudder Theater before should catch Sunday’s showcase, and they will be regular theatre goers before they know it.
“The operations manager in me would like to remind you please, no cell phones during the performance,” Chambers said. “But seriously, bring your family, bring your friends and come enjoy an amazing performance that’ll put you in the Christmas spirit.”
