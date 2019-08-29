The 47th season of MSC OPAS, titled “Tapestry,” will begin in September. The selection of musicals, plays and other shows promises a great variety for students and families alike.
“Tapestry” will have six events on the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage, including “Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy,” “Bandstand,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Beautiful: A Carole King Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and the 20th anniversary tour of “Rent.”
The Intimate Gatherings series in Rudder Theatre will feature “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Steep Canyon Rangers,” “The King’s Singers,” Aquila Theatre’s “1984” and “The Boston Brass and The Brass All-Stars Big Band: Christmas Bells are Swingin.”
The Singular Sensations series in Rudder Auditorium includes “The Four Italian Tenors” and “The Midtown Men: Holiday Hits,” among others. “Acapella Live” was produced by Deke Sharon, who worked on the “Pitch Perfect” film series, and will feature a few acapella groups featured in “Pitch Perfect 2.” The family special for this season is “A Christmas Carol.”
“Primarily we chose [the name ‘Tapestry’] because the centerpiece of the season is the Broadway musical ‘Beautiful,’ but it also kind of lends itself to all of the different kinds of programs that we have on the season,” MSC OPAS executive director Anne Black said.
The first show will open on September 17-18 with acrobats, contortionists and musicians performing in “Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy.”
On October 29 and 30, the national Broadway tour of “Bandstand” will open in Rudder Auditorium. The show is about soldiers coming home from World War II and was nominated for three Tony awards in 2017. The show’s choreographer is Andy Blankenbuehler of “Hamilton” fame.
Black said she thinks students will be especially excited for “Rent” to return to campus.
“We had Rent about 18 years ago, and I'm excited to be bringing it back for the students primarily,” Black said. “I just think we have lots of fun things.”
Students can buy season and single tickets from the MSC Box Office in the Rudder Theatre Complex. More information on individual shows and performances is available at opas.tamu.edu.
