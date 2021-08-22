Move-in musts

After time away from Aggieland, students are eager to get back into their routines and help others with the transition from home to college living.
Roughly a year and a half after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M is expecting a full return of its student body from remote learning. Though freshmen are typically the ones unfamiliar with Aggieland, many sophomores will also be experiencing A&M’s campus for the first time, as students return to face-to-face classes following virtual classes and activities. Additionally, moving away from home and into student housing can be an exciting but challenging transition.
Current students shared advice to help students tackle move-in and living in a new town, encouraging them to plug into campus life.
According to the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center website, move-in represents not only the end of living at home, but also a new beginning.
“For students, it’s the start of a brand new chapter during which they’ll discover who they want to be in young adulthood and beyond,” the website reads. “For parents, it’s the beginning of one less kid in the house and a whole new set of adventures to experience with their student.”
Education senior Susie Burke said she found the transition to independent life intimidating.
“Honestly, I didn’t know how to do anything,” Burke said. “My parents coddled me, so I didn’t know how to do laundry, make food or clean anything. It was a very rude awakening when I had to do everything for myself after they left.”
In her experience, Burke said some of the things she would classify as essentials for college living are often overlooked.
“I know that this is a weird thing, but a wrinkle release spray is really important,” Burke said. “You’ll use it more than you’ll use an ironing board or a steamer, and it works so much better than the both of them. Also, don’t forget a toolbox because it’ll come in handy more often than you’d think.”
Excited to return to College Station, Burke said she can’t wait to see her friends and meet new students. With various on-campus organizations focusing on service, leadership, politics, academics and more, there are plenty of opportunities to meet people and make connections.
“After move-in, I would suggest you get plugged in immediately or as fast as you possibly can,” Burke said. “Join a friend group or your roommate’s friend group. Try and find yourself some friends by talking to the people next to you in class. Those can be some of your best friends, too.”
Unlike Burke, anthropology senior Courtney Cubine said she was ready to move out and start her life in College Station.
“Moving away from home was exciting to me because you’re finally able to be on your own and you have to start making adult decisions for yourself,” Cubine said. “I’m really excited for classes to return to face-to-face because I’ll get to meet new people and see new friends again.”
Once she moved to College Station, Cubine said she had to adjust to having a job while balancing coursework, which was a challenging transition at first.
“What helped me most was meal-prepping each week,” Cubine said. “If you work and go to school, meal prepping makes everything a lot easier.”
For those who are new to Aggieland, Cubine said she urges them to be open to new people and experiences.
“Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone to make friends,” Cubine said.
