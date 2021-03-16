Coffee is a pivotal part of many Aggies’ mornings, and with the grand opening of a new Last Shot XPresso location, their options became even more diverse.
Founded by Floyd Raven, a former defensive back for Texas A&M and in the NFL, Last Shot Xpresso has three locations in the Bryan-College Station area, with its newly opened location at 4461 Highway 6 Suite 200.
Raven played for A&M from 2011 to 2014 before spending two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster.
Business management sophomore Robbie Lewis attended the grand opening as a member of Team 12, a student organization on campus that works with the Letterman’s Association and A&M Athletics.
“The coffee shop had a very modern but cozy feel, which makes it great for grabbing a cup of coffee and hanging out with your friends or to go get some studying done,” Lewis said.
The environment of Last Shot Xpresso isn’t the same as other cafés, as the decor is sporty in nature, Raven said.
“If you want to go to a quiet coffee shop, this might not be the one,” Raven said in an interview with KBTX. “I thought with sports it would be very fitting to have a real upbeat tempo.”
Many members of the community came to show their support during the grand opening, Lewis said.
“The environment was awesome, [and] there were a lot of people that came out to support Mr. Raven and to meet the NFL Players that were also there,” Lewis said. “It was really cool to see the community support a former Aggie football player. The line was out the door from the time I got there until after I left.”
The support from his former teammates was something Raven said he could count on due to the bond they had from playing together at A&M.
“I think that is one of [those] things where that brotherhood and that bond comes in ... It's something I would do as well,” Raven said in an interview with KXXV. “We are looking at expanding in the future as well, and having guys like that to be on board would be great.”
To match their sport’s theme, Last Shot XPresso has drinks named after athletes and sports terminology, said Regan Kliethermes, an executive with Team 12 and a community health sophomore.
“I ordered the Floyd Raven … which was amazing. I definitely recommend it,” Kliethermes said. “Some of their other drink names include the maroon and white, Mike Evans and pass interference.”
Ultimately, the grand opening went very smoothly, and Klietheremes said she is looking forward to returning soon to study and try more drinks.
“Floyd Raven and his staff have put in so much work for this opening, so if you are able to stop by, please do,” Kliethermes said. “One of the amazing things about A&M is how much Aggies support Aggies, and this is a great opportunity to do so.”
