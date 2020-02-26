The University Drive IHOP was packed on Feb. 25 as students rushed in for free pancakes.
IHOP offered their customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of National Pancake Day, an annual event that started in 2006.
The siren call of free pancakes drew in many customers. IHOP manager Kristmas Hill said the restaurant got so busy they had to take extreme measures to accommodate the flow of people.
“I’ve actually had to sit different pairs of people together to make room for everybody,” Hill said. “I always tell them, ‘Hey, it’s a great day to make friends.’”
Despite the pressure of the day, Hill said she enjoyed the challenge of dealing with a steady stream of patrons.
“I mean, I just like the rush,” Hill said. “The rush is awesome; they come in, they come out and you meet all kinds of people.”
With so many people wanting to take advantage of IHOP’s limited-time deal, there were plenty of groups sitting at the restaurant’s entrance waiting to be seated. One of these groups included environmental design sophomore Julia Evans, who said the reason people enjoy IHOP so much is simple.
“It’s the carbs and sugar, you know?” Evans said. “You can’t beat it.”
While the reason that people love IHOP may be simple, their menu is a different story, with over 10 varieties of the classic flapjack. One of Evans’ friends, environmental design sophomore Hannah Lansford, said the cupcake flavored pancake is her favorite because of the sprinkles.
The pancakes are not the only thing that makes IHOP great, according to Evans’ and Lansford’s friend, environmental design sophomore Ryan Jacovetty.
“There’s good service here, at this IHOP at least,” Jacovetty said. “I always get nice people.”
While a main part of National Pancake Day at IHOP is the free pancakes, the restaurant also accepts donations during the event for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities like the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Hill said their location was specifically raising money for the latter.
“We are donating to the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Hill said. “We’ve gotten a few donations, probably not as many as other locations, but we’re still doing our part.”
General studies sophomore Karla Escobedo said she had a very personal connection to the charity that makes this event more special for her.
“My little brother went to Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Escobedo said. “It’s a good thing IHOP is supporting them.”
