As the fall semester approaches, Greek life chapters are having to come up with safer alternatives to their recruitment events and bid day due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas A&M Greek life has recently released their new rules and guidelines for sorority and fraternity recruitments which includes an all virtual recruitment process.
Psychology senior and Collegiate Panhellenic Council (CPC) vice president of recruitment Whitney Gerro said that over the past few months CPC has closely monitored the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on Texas as well as the nation.
“Ultimately, we decided to conduct a fully virtual recruitment because that is what is in the best interests for health and safety for the potential new members (PNMs) and all of our active chapter members,” Gerro said.
While the recruitment process will be virtual, CPC decided that chapters will host individual bid day celebrations for the PNMs while upholding state, local and university guidelines.
Gerro said these new rules were created in collaboration with the national organization and all local chapters to facilitate a safe recruitment process.
“We have guidelines in place to ensure the safety of all of those involved in the process,” Gerro said. “We also have guidelines in place that help with making this process as welcoming and normal as possible for the PNMs.”
Allied health senior and Kappa Kappa Gamma co-recruitment chair Julia Irr said recruitment teams from all chapters have been working to figure out the safest and most realistic way to recruit this fall.
"With the final decision for recruitment to be virtual, I am very confident that each chapter will be able to bring a positive and unique experience for all PNMs,” Irr said. “Everyone is excited to get to know these PNMs in just a few weeks.”
Irr said all PNMs should come in with an open mind and be ready to have fun while meeting with other girls. She also said the chapters are having to adjust to these new changes as well but will still work to provide the best possible experience.
“I can honestly say, it is just as nerve-racking for us,” Irr said. “Especially now that everything will be through Zoom, everyone wants to give the best experience possible.”
Psychology senior and Kappa Delta president Holly Kurisky said all PNMs can still make the most out of this situation.
"Recruitment is a truly fulfilling experience when you use the process to meet new people and find a chapter that you feel at home with,” Kurisky said. “Virtual recruitment will allow for really getting to know the woman in each chapter in a safe manner.”
For more information and tips, PNMs can refer to the CPC social media, @tamupanhellenic and website, cpc.tamu.edu or contact sorority representatives.
As for the Texas A&M Interfraternity Council (IFC), management junior Mason Kahley who serves as the Vice President of Recruitment said a change to an all virtual format was needed because of the growing concern about the safety of their PNMs and spikes in coronavirus cases in Texas over the summer.
“Keeping the Aggie community safe and doing what we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 is what’s most important to IFC, and a virtual recruitment process is the best way to do that,” Kahley said.
While this recruitment process will be different, Kahley said he hopes that PNMs will experience a great recruitment process and give them a look inside all of the unique fraternity chapters despite the change to a virtual process.
“Rush looks a lot different this fall, but it is still a great opportunity to get connected within the university and meet people that will impact the rest of your time in college,” Kahley said.
To find more information on each of the fraternity chapters and what they have to offer, visit their Instagram @tamuifc and website, aggieifc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.