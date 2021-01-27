Law professor Glynn S. Lunney Jr., Class of 1984, has set himself apart from other professors with his unique experiences and accomplishments.
Lunney is one of seven scholars who were recently named to Texas A&M’s Distinguished Professors list, which is one of the highest honors a professor can receive. Additionally, he is the winner of the 1999 Ladas Memorial Award as the Outstanding Article on Trademark and Unfair Competition Law.
Though he had always taken an interest in law, Lunney, who received his undergraduate degree from A&M in petroleum engineering, said he never saw himself in his current position as a professor.
“I went to Ireland for a year and studied at Trinity College in Dublin,” Lunney said. “Then [I] went to work for Chevron as a production engineer for a couple of years out in California.”
After working at Chevron, Lunney said he was drawn to law and wanted to further his education.
“I decided to go to law school at Stanford,” Lunnney said. “Once I graduated from law school, I moved to New Orleans and got the opportunity to clerk with a federal judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. This man is a very well known and influential judge of the 21st century, Honorable John Minor Wisdom.”
Lunney said he was inspired by one of his own professors to gravitate toward teaching during his last semester in law school.
“One of my professors pulled me aside and told me that I should really consider a career as a law professor,” Lunney said. “I wasn’t sure how he got that impression of me, but he really felt I would do well in that setting.”
Though the suggestion was unexpected, Lunney said he is grateful, as it guided him toward his current career.
“I always thought I would just practice law after graduating from law school, but I’m glad I chose teaching,” Lunney said. “It’s been a really great experience.”
Lunney said he began teaching law in 1991 at Tulane Law School in New Orleans and was there for 24 years before returning to College Station.
“While I was there, I got my Ph.D. in economics, though I was already a tenured professor in law,” Lunney said. “Shortly after, the Texas A&M Law School was created, and I came here to teach in 2015.”
Though Lunney is currently on sabbatical, he said he has a joint appointment at the College of Engineering in the multidisciplinary department and a part-time appointment at the law school.
“In the fall I usually teach law, but I teach a mixture of courses depending on what they need, usually a mix of upper- and lower-level courses,” Lunney said. “I’ve taught separate courses in both areas of intellectual properties, patents and copyrights, as well as law for entrepreneurs.”
Lunney said he believes his background sets him apart from other professors.
“I definitely have a varied background for a law professor,” Lunney said. “My experiences have really helped develop me as a person and develop my expertise in the areas I focus on.”
