Sophomore class president, Fawaz Syed, intends to use his platform to promote equality and help his class create a lasting impact.
Computer engineering sophomore and class President, Fawaz Syed is a Coppell native and has maintained his position as class president for two years. Syed said he enjoyed the opportunity to serve his class and the school he loves as freshman class president, and he took on the position of sophomore class president with the intention of uplifting the campus community and solidifying the bonds between those in the Class of 2023.
The culture of friendliness at Texas A&M inspired Syed not only to attend the university, but to campaign for this leadership position upon his arrival.
“I was greeted by ‘Howdy’ everywhere I went,” Syed said. “I noticed how welcoming everyone was and decided I wanted to be a part of this community.”
Syed said he has pursued three main goals since his election as class president, with the first being to create a more unified class.
“I work with the Sophomore Council to put on events like Pull Out Day, our Sophomore Class Tradition and to have an active and engaging social media presence to give everyone a chance to get to know each other a bit.” Syed said. “I want everyone to feel like no matter where they go, they’ll always be a part of the Aggie family.”
Starting with the sophomore class gift, Syed said he wants to truly make a lasting impact on A&M.
“I want to leave the biggest class gift in recent years and let our class leave an impact on our campus that will be felt by future generations for years to come,” Syed said. “Our class has done such a great job with fundraising. We have about $30,000 that we’ve raised so far. In past years, this amount has been raised around the end of senior year, so I’m really proud of that.”
Syed also played a part in renaming bus Route 36 from “Cotton Bowl” to “Matthew Gaines” in honor of Gaines’ contributions to the university.
“In addition to class president, I serve as the student services chair in the Student Senate, and I proposed the idea because of the opportunity I was given in this position,” Syed said. “I spoke with the Transportation Services Advisory Committee, and all the class presidents supported this idea. I’m proud to be a part of this change, as it speaks to the unity, inclusion and tradition that the class presidents aspire for.”
Ultimately, Syed said he hopes to be a voice for his class in a way that helps foster growth and community.
“I’m striving to provide a voice and represent the various perspectives of the Class of 2023 in as many areas of campus as I can, including the Leadership Council for the Association of Former Students and the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” Syed said. “I am so thankful to be able to work on these goals with the help of the Sophomore Council and the Class of 2023 as a whole.”
