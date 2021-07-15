After shadowing her predecessor, Reveille IX, who retired to Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center, Reveille X assumed her mascot duties in May 2021.
Born on Sept. 5, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas, Reveille X was donated to Texas A&M by award-winning kennel Juell Collies, the same breeder that donated Reveille VIII. As A&M’s official mascot, her duties include attending games and making appearances at both promotional and charity events. Known as the First Lady of Aggieland, the Reveille tradition is long-standing.
Traditions Council public relations chair and graduate student Crystal Lucio said the most widely-accepted story of Reveille’s origin is that she was hit by a car with a group of cadets inside in 1931.
“Reveille did originate as a mutt, brought in by some Corps boys secretly,” Lucio said. “The name came from when the dog started barking as the song Reveille was played. It kind of just stuck as a tradition to name the dog Reveille.”
Through the years, Lucio said the tradition has greatly evolved.
“At the time, the first Reveille was free to run or walk around campus and do pretty much whatever they liked,” Lucio said. “It wasn't until a matter of years later when they officially adopted Reveille and it transitioned into a Rough Collie, which has become a staple for the university.”
Though she was originally given free reign of campus, the Aggie Traditions website says she has been cared for by a Mascot Corporal, a sophomore cadet in Company E-2, since 1960.
“The Mascot Corporal is chosen from within this unit each spring, and Reveille lives with the cadet for that year; she goes to class with him or her, out on dates and even home for the holidays,” the website reads. “The Mascot Corporal, in turn, escorts her to all of her functions and Aggie engagements.”
In regards to his role as Mascot Corporal, engineering sophomore Lucas Scroggins said it has been the most fun.
“I mean, I get to walk around with the prettiest dog in the world, and people always run up to me,” Scroggins said. “They're smiling, I'm making everybody's day.”
In terms of her care, Scroggins said the responsibilities include feeding and exercise, like any other dog.
“Whenever I do my workouts with one of my buddies that I live with, afterwards as a cool-down we walk around the block,” Scroggins said. “It’s also a lot of brushing, and you can see her coat, she's covered in hair.”
Despite the fact that she is two years old, Scroggins said she is still much like a puppy in terms of her personality.
“She's got that curiosity,” Scroggins said. “She's the cutest thing ever, and she's also really playful, but that's not something that the public really sees that much. She’s a pretty calm dog around a bunch of people.”
The best thing about Reveille X, Scroggins said, is she is incredibly social.
“She loves people,” Scroggins said. “She loves fetching and playing with our two small dogs at home and likes chasing them around and likes getting chased around in the dorms. She'll be chasing us up and down the hallway.”
As her primary caretaker, Scroggins said the bond he has formed with Reveille X has been nothing short of rewarding.
“It's something you don't necessarily see coming, but you should,” Scroggins said. “You're more thinking about the position. Then whenever you get her, you get that bond so fast, especially in my case. I guess, because I'm new to this and so is she. She's brand new, and we're getting to learn alongside each other.”
