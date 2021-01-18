Texas A&M’s freshman class president, Ben Fisher, strives to unite his class and make every Aggie feel like they belong.
Business freshman and freshman class president Ben Fisher said the Andrew Carnegie quote, “Here lies one who knew how to get around him men who were cleverer than himself,” defines his leadership in Student Government.
A College Station native, Fisher said he always loved A&M for its traditions and school spirit but never planned on running for class president. Despite this fact, he was elected this past October.
“I initially did not want to run,” Fisher said. “I wanted to help a friend run, but the two friends that I thought would be phenomenal candidates ended up declining. The Lord ended up opening some crazy doors for me, and I was presented with the opportunity to run myself.”
Fisher said he is honored to serve A&M because of its unique capacity to produce outstanding leaders. He credits his campaign team for his success and said he formed many close friendships throughout the campaigning process.
“I like the fact that this is a campus that develops leaders at every level,” Fisher said. “It’s really cool to see a place that creates people who are going to make an impact, not just regular students. I feel like any college can do that, but we’re punching out leaders and influencers — people who actually want to make a difference.”
In addition to being a full-time student, Fisher said his hours are often taken up by the duties that come with the position of class president.
“The class president is responsible for representing their class to all campus organizations and to the Texas A&M administration,” Fisher said. “We manage all class traditions and assist with class traditions for other classes. Lastly, we’re responsible for identifying needs not met by other organizations and using our respective class councils to step up and answer those calls for action.”
With COVID-19 causing separation among students and decreasing campus involvement, Fisher said he wants to focus his attention on helping students make connections.
“My primary goal is to help my classmates identify how we can best belong at Texas A&M and use our time here to not only grow as individuals, but to pour into one another and the school we’re honored to attend,” Fisher said. “I want it to mean something to be an Aggie for the Class of 2024.”
Fisher said anyone who has a passion for serving the student body should consider pursuing student government.
“We always need more high-quality people to step up and serve,” Fisher said. “It’s a great way to invest in the place that has invested so much in you. To anyone who has an interest in student government, seriously consider it.”
