With classes resuming in less than a week and a more normal school year on the horizon, students at Texas A&M, have been able to attend back-to-school traditions that have not been held since the fall of 2019. On Aug. 24 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Class of 2025 had the opportunity to come together for the annual freshman class photo in Kyle Field.
The entry of freshmen continued until 10:15 p.m., before the iconic photo was taken of those participating standing with their classmates on Kyle Field. Though the field-wide photo was the main event of the evening, freshmen took the opportunity to snap pictures with friends, meet their fellow classmates and practice their best “Howdy.”
Journalism freshman Caroline Wilburn was one of the first to arrive at the event, and said despite the large population of the freshmen class, she still felt small.
“I think it’s a really cool experience to see everyone all in one place, especially with how big Kyle Field is, we look so small in it. It’s kind of weird,” Wilburn said.
As the line of freshmen extended from the southeast corner of Kyle Field all the way past the 12th Man statue, biology freshman Julia Wise said she was enjoying getting to know her classmates as they waited together.
“It’s absolutely insane, I haven’t seen this many people in a solid year, year and a half,” Wise said. “The energy here is absolutely incredible and I’ve been connecting with so many people. All three of us here are in honors, so we all have common goals.”
Though there are many firsts around the corner for the Class of 2025, Wise said she is most looking forward to the academic challenge of the coming year, as well as making more friends.
“It’s coming up so fast,” Wise said. “The academics here are unmatched. I’m definitely hyped about that, but also getting a sense of community finally because I’m leaving the house for the first time.”
Since the chance to stand on Kyle Field itself is usually reserved for athletes, coaches and media during gametime, agricultural science freshman Isabella Donald said she is even more excited for the football season to start after standing on the field herself.
“I’ve never been on the actual field, it’s really nice, I feel kinda cool. Being in the stands is so much more exciting, watching all the football,” Donald said. “It’s definitely cool being on the actual field that’s been praised so much.”
Wilburn also said she is also looking forward to football season, and said it’s strange to see the stadium from the players’ perspective.
“I walked onto the field and I was like this is really cool, the football players get to do this every weekend,” Wilburn said. “Kyle Field is really huge.”
The evening concluded with remarks from Student Body President Natalie Parks and Head Yell Leader Memo Salinas. Both spoke on the importance of community and tradition at A&M which Donald said she is looking forward to the most.
“Coming from an Aggie family, traditions are super big,” Donald said. “Being a student now, and actually experiencing it all as a student, it’s much more exciting.”
