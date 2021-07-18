On June 25, the Miss Texas Scholarship Organization crowned the 2021 Miss Texas – Mallory Fuller. A Fairfield native and Class of 2020, Fuller is a current graduate student at Baylor University studying speech pathology.
Though this is Fuller’s first statewide title, she has been involved with Miss Texas since she was seven years old. Fuller said pageants were a large part of her childhood.
“One of my most vivid memories growing up is I used to sit on my grandmother’s living room floor and we would watch Miss Texas, and [I] would ask her if we could watch it over and over again,” Fuller said. “When I was only seven, I got involved because my older sister Morgan decided to compete in the Miss Texas Outstanding Teen competition.”
Following both her older sisters’ footsteps, Fuller competed for the Outstanding Teen and Miss Texas titles, totaling 17 years with the organization. Fuller said competitions had an immense impact on her.
“It really became like a family to me, the experiences I’ve gotten from competing and just all of the girls I have gotten to meet through the organization, it’s been incredible,” Fuller said. “When I first started competing… I could not even get a word out of my mouth in front of strangers. I really have grown so much because of the organization, I wouldn’t be who I am today without it.”
Fuller has been supported by her family, especially her cousin Ivy Robinson, Class of 2020. Robinson and Fuller grew up together, attending the same college, joining the same sorority and living together, allowing Robinson to witness Fuller’s dedication firsthand.
“My initial reaction and thought was ‘Oh my gosh, she did it, she finally accomplished that lifelong goal,’” Robinson said. “I felt extremely proud and happy and so incredibly excited for her, because I’ve witnessed just how bad she wanted that title and how driven she was to achieve that goal. It was such a surreal moment, especially taking it all in that she did it.”
Fuller will serve as Miss Texas in the Miss America pageant in December. Until then, Fuller said she is dedicated to official duties and preparing for the national level.
“I will finish this semester I’m in, and then I’ll take a little bit of a step back. Miss Texas, it is a full-time job,” Fuller said. “I got to give a speech after I won, and one thing I said is that I don’t want to take one single day for granted. I want to be able to really use this year to make a difference, and I feel like with my platform of Mallory’s Mission, I’ll be able to do that.”
Fuller’s advocacy program, Mallory’s Mission, is centered around mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The loss of Fuller’s friend, Johnny, in high school inspired this platform, leading her to advocacy.
“I had the opportunity to go with Johnny’s family and the Jason Foundation and testify on behalf of the Jason Flatt Act to get it passed in Texas,” Fuller said. “What that does is that it makes it mandatory for teachers to be trained in suicide prevention every year, instead of just once before they get their teaching certificate.”
Robinson echoed her cousin’s sentiments of the importance of mental health and said she feels this mission is incredibly timely.
“I think it’s incredible, the fact that she’s taking a stand for mental health awareness and suicide prevention,” Robinson said. “I think that’s something that’s incredibly important today, just being able to stand up for [it]. What she stands for, it’s been incredible to see the impact she has on kids and being an inspiration for women as well.”
With COVID-19, the Miss America organization made concessions to protect participants, but Fuller also had to adjust and said she invested significant time into self-improvement.
“I decided to take the step and see a counselor for the first time,” Fuller said. “I’ve always been this advocate for mental health, but this is me putting my mental health first. It wasn’t me trying to fit a mold I thought they wanted with Miss Texas, but just me putting my best self forward and doing the best I possibly could.”
Though the past year brought many hurdles, Fuller said she feels A&M prepared her for life’s hardships, as well as serving as a role model through the Miss Texas title.
“My years at A&M were the best years of my entire life, and I’m so thankful to be an Aggie and have the Aggie Network behind me, and all of the connections. Every experience I had at A&M prepared me for the job of Miss Texas. I love A&M and I’m so thankful to be an Aggie,” Fuller said.
As she advances to the next stage, Robinson said she looks forward to cheering her cousin on as a representative of Texas.
“Mallory is a very compassionate and driven individual, and she is going to represent the state of Texas so well this year,” Robinson said. “I know there’s no other individual better for this role, to better represent our state.”
