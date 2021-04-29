With undergraduate commencement ceremonies two weeks away, seniors reminisce on memories made at Texas A&M before taking on life away from Aggieland. Many traditions like Elephant Walk, Ring Day and Muster have already passed, and finals are the only thing left for seniors before walking the stage.
History and anthropology senior Victoria Hutcheson said completing her final weeks on campus has been bittersweet. Hutcheson said she knew A&M was the place for her from the start.
“I’m a third-generation Aggie. [I’ve been] brainwashed on this stuff since birth,” Hutcheson said. “There was nowhere else. I didn’t apply anywhere else [and] I didn’t go anywhere else. It was A&M or bust. I worked everyday to get to this, and it’s done.”
In a few months, Hutcheson said she will be starting a master’s degree at Texas Tech for museum studies and heritage management. Although she looks forward to new experiences, she said she is thankful for her memories at A&M, especially from freshman year.
“I was reminiscing with my roommate the other day. Freshman year was so high quality. We had such a crazy freshman energy. We were all into doing everything, say yes to everything, full send it in every aspect,” Hutcheson said. “It was funny about how we were so into every single thing, and now we’ve settled into our place.”
Biomedical engineering senior David Dishman said being an Aggie was more of a foreign experience for him. He said his decision to further his education at A&M was largely because of his positive impression as a visiting high school student.
“[A&M has] a good engineering program, so we came down here,” Dishman said “On our tour just walking around campus, three people came up to us and said, ‘Howdy,’ [and] asked if we needed directions and where we were going. I thought, ‘This is a really nice place,’ and didn’t look at any other schools after that.”
For students continuing or starting their college careers at A&M next year, Dishman said he hopes they will use their minors as an opportunity to pursue a passion outside of their career field.
“If you have the time for it in your schedule, don’t be afraid to get a minor in something that you’re passionate about. My minor is anthropology,” Dishman said. “It’s really helped me get through harder semesters because I have classes that I’m in just because I want to be there, not because I have to get through it.”
Kinesiology senior Hannah Hernandez said she has also used her opportunities at A&M to pursue academic passions. Additionally, she said her major program has allowed her to gain working experience and make professional connections.
“Doing athletic training, I’ve been able to work with A&M Athletics for the past couple years, doing observation [and] doing training for student athletes,” Hernandez said. “As a personal and professional development thing, it has been really cool. I’ve grown a lot in what I’m going to hold onto. It’s been an amazing opportunity to make connections.”
While Hernandez is the first member of her family to attend A&M, she said she knew this was her future home from a young age.
“I grew up as an Aggie. I have fond memories of knowing traditions and watching games all throughout my childhood. We call ourselves ‘adopted Aggies’ because both my parents went to [the University of Texas at] Arlington,” Hernandez said. “When it came to applying to colleges, it was a no-brainer.”
Hernandez said Muster has been her favorite tradition because of a friend who was honored at last year’s ceremony.
“It has been cool to see it withstand everything, and that was such a hard-hitting point at Muster this year,” Hernandez said. “One of my friends passed away last year, and getting to say, ‘Here,’ for him at Muster last year… it was something I was so grateful for, to be able to honor him.”
Hernandez said she will soon start her master’s degree at Louisiana State University in athletic training, but she said A&M’s influence will always stay with her, as Aggieland has allowed her to grow to her full potential.
“I will be forever grateful for this university and the person it has shaped me into,” Hernandez said. “This me is not the me that stepped on campus freshman year, and I could not be more grateful for that … It’s irreplaceable.”
