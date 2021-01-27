The Oregon-based company Dutch Bros Coffee has made its way to Texas.
Founded in 1992 in Grand Pass, Ore., Dutch Bros has made it the company’s mission to serve delicious coffee. Since its founding, Dutch Bros has expanded its menu to include teas, smoothies and energy drinks in addition to its variety of coffees. Today, they operate 379 locations throughout the western United States. Dutch Bros values quality customer service, and their employees strive to provide it everyday, according to the company’s website.
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Texas location on Wellborn Road in College Station on Jan. 8, and is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday, according to their website.Barista and agricultural science sophomore Hollie Berg said the new store has experienced quite the response.
“It’s so cool to see so many cars lined up out into the street,” Berg said. “It’s amazing to see so many people at all times of the day coming to get our coffee.”
Providing uplifting service is something Berg said she takes into consideration each day at work.
“It’s always fun to be able to give [customers] a positive experience because you never really know what they could be going through,” Berg said. “Being able to spread some light in their life as they come through the line is just awesome, and I’m thankful I have the opportunity to do so.”
Berg said she enjoys working with her co-workers and the positivity they bring into every shift. She said the Dutch Bros staff embodies the spirit of the company and works to make customers happy.
“I love the coffee, but [my co-workers] are just where it’s at,” Berg said. “I just love the hearts they have for serving the people around them. Customers always say, ‘The customer service is so awesome!’ and I just say, ‘No, that’s how my co-workers really are.’ They don’t put on a front at work; they genuinely want to invest in you.”
The positive work environment is felt on all levels. Bryce Schneider, regional operator of the College Station location, said he appreciates the treatment that Dutch Bros strives to give its employees.
“I’ve been here for eight and a half years, and [the experience] has been phenomenal,” Schneider said. “This company is 100 percent about people, and I’ve loved that since Day 1. They take care of their people super well, and I’ve always felt that.”
Schneider, having transferred from Oregon, said he definitely notices a difference in customers in Texas.
“These are some of the nicest customers I’ve ever served in my entire life,” Schneider said. “The southern hospitality is real. I’ve never met such genuinely nice people. Since our opening we’ve received nothing but awesome reviews and words of praise from customers.”
Scheider said he works to make customers the shop’s number one priority. He also said he knows the effect providing great service can have on employees and customers.
“If you let them, people really can change your life,” Schneider said. “I’ve met customers who became good friends and were really in my corner. I just want to provide that for others.”
