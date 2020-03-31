The variety of dining options at Texas A&M has shrunk as restaurants and dining halls close their doors or modify hours in response to the effect of COVID-19 on the university.
Effective March 30, all dining halls on campus will be closed. The small number of restaurants that remain open on campus includes a few in the Memorial Student Center and the Underground Food Court. Most Starbucks on campus will also remain open, along with two of the Aggie Expresses and three of the Creekside eateries.
Within the MSC, there are four restaurants still operating:
- Panda Express’ new hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
- Rev’s American Grill is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Smoothie King is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
- Cabo Mexican Grill is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Most of the restaurants in the Underground Food Court are also still open:
- Chick-fil-A’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Smoothie King is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
- Houston Street Subs is also still open, with hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For coffee-lovers, three of the four Starbucks on campus are still open:
- The Starbucks by the Quad is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
- The Starbucks at Zachry is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
- The Starbucks at Hullabaloo is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
- Only the Evans Library location has been closed.
The Creekside eateries still open include the Market, Deli and Kitchen.
- Creekside Market is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends
- Creekside Deli is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays
- Creekside Kitchen is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sundays
For more information and updates, visit www.dineoncampus.com/tamu or download the Dine on Campus app.
