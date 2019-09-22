For many, being placed into an uncomfortable situation and not knowing how to properly address it can be extremely difficult to process. However, Texas A&M’s chapter of the Delta Gamma sorority hopes to offer a solution to this issue: Lectureship.
Delta Gamma will host its Lectureship event at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Rudder Auditorium. This free event will feature Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson as guest speaker.
Lectureship is an event that educates attendees on the values of ethical conduct in social and business settings. In the past, they’ve had guest speakers such as motivational speaker and author Lizzie Velasquez. However, according to the sorority’s website, their underlying message has always remained the same and upholds Delta Gamma’s mission to “Do Good.”
“Ethics is so important because they govern how people carry themselves and treat others in day-to-day life,” said political science senior and Delta Gamma Lectureship director Catherine Welch. “It is so important to have this solid foundation in order to live a happy and healthy life.”
By bringing in Robertson as this year’s guest speaker, Delta Gamma Lectureship director Aubrey Lee hopes that the speaker’s age and life experiences will provide those who attend the event with a relatable sense of what it means to uphold ethical standards in both social and business environments.
“She has grown up in the same generation as most college students today, and we feel that she understands the struggles students face today,” said Lee, a recreation, park and tourism sciences senior. “We chose Sadie Robertson because we feel that she exemplifies the same values that Delta Gamma holds dear. She is both a light and role model for young adults.”
Each year, Lectureship exemplifies different styles and personalities, but the importance of ethics has always remained a constant core value.
“It is important for students to know that their foundation is incredibly important so that they always have it to fall back on when things get tough,” Lee said. “Today there is such little focus on values and ethics, so we would like to bring attention back to that.”
Lectureship is one of many events that Delta Gamma hosts, with events such as Anchorsplash and Backyard BBQ helping to develop the core value of service that the sorority holds close to its roots.
“Our goal is to give back to the community who gives us so much through their love and support,” Welch said. “Whether that be through contributing to our philanthropy events or just being there for our members.”
Past Lectureships have brought the likes of those such as Chris Bashinelli, Colleen McGuire and Taya Kyle, also known as the wife of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, to A&M’s campus.
“Speakers range from well-known celebrities, political figures and entrepreneurs, to those unsung heroes who have overcome adversities or established organizations that further our mission to ‘Do Good,’” Lee said.
It is important to those in charge of Lectureship that attendees will walk away with a new sense of ethical understanding, and are prepared to tackle these issues individually.
“Addressing values and ethics can be helpful to everyone at TAMU because currently, students face a lot of stress with classes, extracurriculars and social media around,” Welch said. “I hope people will walk away feeling inspired, uplifted and encouraged. We would like for people to gain a new perspective on life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.