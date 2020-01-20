In between bouts of Friday night dancing, the organizers behind the 2020 Chilifest Music Festival took over Shiner Park on Jan. 17 to announce this spring’s country-fried lineup.
With 19 performances, the addition of a second stage and promises of an even “bigger and better” chili cook-off, concert attendees can expect a reinvention to their spring bash in Snook, Texas.
Changes to Chilifest standards were instituted last December, when the music festival’s president Cole Roberts declared the common practice of attendees bringing their own alcohol to concert grounds would be prohibited henceforth, according to an article published in The Eagle. As of this year’s Chilifest, concert-goers may only purchase alcoholic beverages through on-site vendors.
During the two-day festival, country fans and chili aficionados can still expect a variety of musical talent. In order of performance on April 3, the main stage will feature artists such as:
Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers
Jacob Bryant
Kolby Cooper
Shane Smith and the Saints
Aaron Watson
Whiskey Myers
The second stage will also host:
Tanner Sparks
Jacob Stelly
Bubba Westly
Joey Greer
Dylan Wheeler
On April 4, the main stage will host:
Josh Ward
Read Southall Band
Tracy Lawrence
Casey Donahew
Billy Currington
The second stage will also feature:
Seth Ward
Holly Beth
Ben Kadlecek
One-day general admission tickets for either Friday or Saturday are $55, while purchasing a bundle package for both days is $80. To find out more about Chilifest 2020 or ticketing information, visit www.chilifest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.