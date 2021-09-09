The Century Square Biergarten is returning with food, drinks, live music and Texas A&M football, all free to the public.
Biergarten will take place every weekend from Friday to Sunday through Nov. 21, with SEC games televised during away-game weekends, live music ranging from regional to local bands and a free shuttle service during game days. Century Square marketing strategist Amanda Barron said all restaurants and bars surrounding Century Square’s lawn will offer food and to-go drinks for attendees.
“If you're looking for something to do on the weekend, whether it's a game day or it's just an [away] week and you want to hang out and celebrate the fall weather, you can come to the green, grab a drink, listen to live music and hang out next to the campus,” Barron said. “Last year we only did it every home game, but this year [it's] every weekend in the fall.”
Hosting Biergarten every weekend rather than only for home games is a significant step for Century Square, Barron said.
“We're excited for game days so people could come out to the event, but also for those [away] weekends when people just want to get out of the house and have something to do,” Barron said. “It is a big offering for the whole community as well as out-of-towners.”
Food to-go will be available from a multitude of restaurants at Century Square, including Mo's Irish Pub, Mess Waffles, Sweet Paris, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Blaze Pizza and more, Barron said.
“All of our restaurants have gotten really good at their to-go orders or call ahead orders, so it's a perfect setting for you to just easily grab your food, your drinks, margarita, lemonade, whatever you like and just head to the green where we'll have an assortment of outdoor tables and shaded umbrellas,” Barron said.
The original concept of Century Square Biergarten was inspired by how popular similar events are in Austin, but Barron said their version of the event is casual and free.
“Last year, we hosted Biergarten [for the first time], which came out of knowing that Kyle Field was going to be at 50 percent capacity,” Barron said. “So we knew that people were going to be wanting to look for a place to watch the game where they felt safe outdoors, but they still got that excitement from being in Aggieland and being next to the stadium. Century Square is right across the street from A&M, so you still get that electric football feel.
According to an Aug. 11 press release, the Biergarten will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, with a shuttle service available on home-game days.
“Century Square is bringing ‘good bull’ to the Biergarten on game days with a free shuttle service to Kyle Field,” the press release said. “If you park at Century Square, you can enjoy some brews and then catch a bus to watch the Aggies win.”
The bus runs three hours before the game, during the game and one and a half hours after the game ends, allowing hassle-free transit to gamedays, Barron said.
“[The shuttle] is such an easy and convenient way to get to and from the game without having to deal with the parking, tailgating and events going on close to Kyle Field,” Barron said.
Century Square general manager Katelyn Linne said Century Square is excited to bring back Biergarten as a welcoming environment for the Bryan-College Station community to gather now that occupancy restrictions have lifted at Kyle Field.
“Our Century Square Biergarten is the place to be this fall,” Linne said.
