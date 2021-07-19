This summer, Cavalry Court Hotel by Valencia Hotel Group at Century Square is presenting their second annual Summer Live Music Series every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 21. In addition to Texas music offerings, guests will also be able to enjoy the pool, indoor and outdoor seating at the Canteen, all while giving back to local charity Scotty’s House, when purchasing a “POPtail”, The Canteen’s creative summer drink with a popsicle.
For George Tays, general manager of both Cavalry Court and the George Hotel, this music series allows Cavalry to highlight its venue. Tays said the series is a great way to enjoy both live music and the hotel’s amenities.
“We have four acres of beautiful space that we want to take advantage of. We don’t charge a cover, there’s no admission. As long as you come and enjoy and are purchasing a drink and some food, you’re free to come hang out,” Tays said. “Even for the pool, we allow outside guests at this time. We also have cabanas for the pool at any time, which you can call and reserve.”
In addition to the pool, guests also can enjoy drink specials through POPtails for a Purpose, which is a fun way to give back to Scotty’s House. Tays said it’s important to include a fundraising opportunity that guests could take advantage of all day, as well as the live music in the evenings.
“There is also a live DJ on Saturdays from 2-6 p.m. as well, so it’s music all day,” Tays said. “We’ll have a pool party with drink specials and will highlight our partnership with Rebecca Creek Distillery and Deep Eddy, which also gives back to Scotty’s House. Then from 7:30-10:30 p.m. it’s the Summer Live Music Series.”
Tays, on top of his management, said he is a huge fan of Texas musicians and believes the state provides a unique culture for its entertainers.
“What sets the Texas music scene apart is the creative freedom that Texas prides itself on, especially the songwriting,” Tays said. “Doing things the way we want to do it, as Texans, and a lot of artists write their own songs, play their own music, and do very well on tour here.”
One Texas band with a close connection to the hotel is Two Tons of Steel, headed by San Antonio native Kevin Geil. The group has been performing for thirty years and has released twelve albums thus far. Geil said he attributes this success to Texas music fans.
“I’ve always said, if you want to be a star, go to Nashville. If you want to make a living and have a great fan base, come to Texas,” Geil said. “Texas fans, dance halls and venues are just head and shoulders above anything else in the country. That’s why so many bands come here, there’s so much love.”
Geil and his group performed on Saturday, July 17 at Cavalry Court, but Geil said they have partnered with the hotel on multiple occasions, and have greatly enjoyed Cavalry Court.
“It’s a beautiful boutique hotel,” Geil said. “The staff is great, the bar is awesome, the pool is awesome, what else do you need? Swim in the pool, good live music, a cold drink, that’s about as good as it’s gonna get.”
