Though COVID-19 is forcing the event to go virtual, Brazos Valley Worldfest will continue to celebrate culture, highlighting Spain during the month of October.
Brazos Valley Worldfest will offer participants the opportunity to participate in various cultural activities online. Participants will also be able to pick up a three-course meal inspired by Spanish cuisine through the Worldfest’s Culture Club on Oct. 8.
Though the format has changed, festival manager Kimberly Fox said Brazos Valley Worldfest will continue to strive to accomplish its mission.
“Our mission is to celebrate international diversity and heritage in the Brazos Valley,” Fox said. “We are pivoting a little bit on what we usually do, but we do want to try to keep the feel of the festival and achieve our mission as much as possible.”
Fox said the activities offered include cultural videos from several organizations and community groups intended to share different aspects of a country through the new format.
“These videos will fall into three categories: informative, demonstration and performance,” Fox said. “Each category is designed to show the country presented in a different way so that participants will get a well-rounded experience.”
The Culture Club dinner will give those who participate the opportunity to taste unique Spanish dishes catered by D’Vine Cuisine. Billy Costillo, owner of D’Vine Cuisine, said the dishes were well-researched and put together according to what would be most palatable.
“This month, the cultural club dinner is celebrating Spain,” Costillo said. “So we’re doing a potato, manchego and chorizo croquette with a romesco sauce, as well as a chicken, shrimp and sausage paella and an almond cake with Chantilly cream for dessert.”
Fox said the curbside pickup method is convenient and has become increasingly popular.
“People can simply drive up and take their food home to eat,” Fox said. “We include an information sheet so you can learn a little more about the country while you’re enjoying your food.”
In addition to these activities, Fox said members are welcome to join the World Explorer Virtual Walk, which was created to simulate a trip to Spain by allowing individuals to explore tourist locations virtually.
“You walk a total of 100,000 steps and learn about different locations along the way,” Fox said. “You can achieve steps by walking, running, biking or swimming, and you can receive pictures of yourself at the sites that you can share on social media.”
Rhonda Snider, program advisor for the Memorial Student Center and member of the board of directors for Brazos Valley Worldfest, said the event is beloved by many, as it gives international students the chance to share their culture with others.
“Its goal is to bring together people of different backgrounds and ethnicities, and to celebrate the diverse culture and heritage of this part of Texas,” Snider said. “It also gives all Texas A&M students who are interested in other cultures a chance to connect with the off-campus community and learn more about the people that make up the Brazos Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.