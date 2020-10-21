The Brazos Valley florist shop, Petal Patch, has paved the way for local flower shops through its partnership with Texas A&M and its emphasis on tradition.
Petal Patch is a custom flower shop located in Bryan. The shop is highly involved in the community and with A&M, providing arrangements for Aggie events such as home football games and Muster. Its services include weddings, sympathy arrangements and everyday arrangements.
Shop owner Elizabeth Humphries said she bought the shop from her mother-in-law in 2012 and feels it is her duty to share this gift with others.
“My mother-in-law was one of the first florists here in town, so she taught many of the other flower shop owners in the area,” Humphries said. “She somewhat pioneered the market, so it’s important for me to carry on the tradition.”
The shop works with the 12th Man Foundation and provides all of the flowers for each home game, Humphries said.
“We do the common areas like the Hall of Champions, the founders areas and inside some of the suites, as well as the athletic director and opposing athletic director’s suites,” Humphries said. “We’ve always donated and been a part of Muster and are involved in events all over campus.”
Humphries said she strives to interact with customers and the community. She does this through Patch Camp, a hands-on experience taught by members of the Patch team where individuals can learn to make different flower arrangements and crafts.
Humphries said she often hires Aggies either through the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences or through internships.
“I’ve had many that started here and then went off to start their own floral business, so it’s great to be a part of that,” Humphries said.
One such student is horticulture senior Savannah Gravens, who said Humphries acts as a mentor to many.
“Elizabeth was so willing to take me under her wing and provide herself as an invaluable resource for my floral experience and education,” Gravens said. “That was what really made me excited to join the patch team.”
Gravens said getting to create at the Patch has been one of the greatest opportunities of her college experience.
“I get to learn so many new things about not only floral design, but customer relations and business as well,” Gravens said. “From getting to make and deliver arrangements for the suites at Kyle Field for game day, to setting up weddings and making everyday arrangements, each day is new and exciting.”
Gravens said being at the Petal Patch has taught her just how much florists play a role in peoples’ lives.
“Whether it is helping a college student pick out flowers for a first date, designing someone’s wedding bouquet or even honoring a lost loved one, working at the Patch has taught me to be more aware of people’s lives around me,” Gravens said.
Gravens said Petal Patch has shown her that simple, yet personal gifts can truly affect people.
“I’ve learned how meaningful flowers can be and that one small gesture can brighten someone’s day,” Gravens said.
